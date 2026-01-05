Your Horoscope For Monday, January 5

The moon is roaming through dignified Leo this morning, empowering you to express yourself from the heart. When you take pride in your identity, accomplishments, and skills, you’ll be less sensitive to criticism and less reliant on praise.

By mid-morning, the sun fuses with Venus in mature Capricorn. This devoted energy lasts throughout the day, calling you to make your long-term intentions known or celebrate a recent achievement. Gather your loved ones together, sign on the dotted line, or make a meaningful commitment to someone you treasure — maybe yourself.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Art is an outlet to express your feelings and indulge in delights. Don’t forget to play.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) You don’t need validation from a wide audience — just warmth, reassurance, and recognition from those who know you best. Turn to your loved ones for comfort and affection.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) It’s not just what you say — it’s how you say it. Passionate delivery creates an unforgettable impact, so make sure your feelings are known.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) If your efforts go unacknowledged, don’t let it bring down your mood. You know what you bring to the table, and if people can’t see it, that’s on them.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Be true to who you are. You’ll turn heads and exude confidence.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) You once were too humble to ask for recognition, but now, you’re silently hoping for it. Remember, your contributions deserve to be acknowledged — and even celebrated.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Bring your boldest self to your friends. Their support could remind you that you’re exactly where you belong. For the right people, you’re never too much.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Don’t take yourself so seriously. Your credentials, leadership, and unapologetic sense of style have already earned you a place in the spotlight. You don’t need to worry about sustaining people’s respect — they’re hooked.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Today, prioritize what’s interesting over what’s practical. Your morning podcast or nighttime read doesn’t always have to be educational if what you really need is an escape.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Vulnerability may feel like you’ve handed over all your cards, but really, it’s a power move. Don’t feel ashamed!

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Relationships are all about reciprocity. Before you fall deeper into a relationship, make sure your partner is as invested as you are.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) You don’t need to reach a milestone to feel proud of yourself. When you tend to your daily responsibilities with care, you’ll gain a deeper sense of satisfaction.

For more, check out your tarot reading.