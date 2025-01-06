Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, January 6

Expect a slow start to your morning as action planet Mars (currently retrograde) retreats into cautious Cancer. Turn your focus within and get to the root of the fears that stop you from pursuing your dreams.

Avoid risk-taking or jumping to conclusions, especially when Mercury’s collision with Neptune blurs the lines between truth and fantasy. Speak when you are certain, rather than exaggerating your words to craft a compelling story or tell people what they want to hear.

This afternoon encourages a bold and passionate attitude. Schedule a lunch date or make an uplifting phone call as the outgoing Aries moon links up with optimistic Jupiter, but don’t let your socializing run over time.

As the day nears its end, you may have to confront your neglected responsibilities when the moon resists the productive Capricorn sun. It may be easier to leave the hard work until tomorrow, but pushing through will save you a lot of trouble!

Aries (March 21-April 19) The past is a tender subject that requires time and emotional clarity to fully address. Be patient with your family and navigate interactions sensitively.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Eventually, you will have to face the hard conversations you’re avoiding. Use this time to reflect on your feelings and put your thoughts together so you are ready when the time comes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Have you made wise financial decisions, Gemini? Take some time to reconsider whether you are spending too liberally or saving too frugally.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Are you holding yourself back? Confront your inner fears that keep you in your shell. The more you embrace discomfort, the stronger you will become.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Know your limits, Leo. Hit pause when you run out of steam and recharge your energy at home. There’s no shame in canceling plans to rest and relax.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t let tense social dynamics get under your skin. Overreacting could cause a disagreement to lead to a major fallout with a friend.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Reconsider whether you are satisfied with your career trajectory. You’re not stuck, Libra. It’s never too late to implement changes that will boost your contentment.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) There may be some truth to the ideas you instinctually reject. Don’t be afraid to explore a new perspective. It doesn’t mean you were wrong about everything.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Life is getting uncomfortable and demanding change from you, Sagittarius. Be vulnerable and honest about your true emotional, financial, or romantic desires.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Silence will foster a deeper understanding. Resist the urge to interject when a loved one shares their feelings. Listen without taking their words too personally.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If your routine feels forced and unproductive, take a step back. A better structure will support you at work. You may need a break to overcome burnout.