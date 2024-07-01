Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, July 1

The moon conjoins with stubborn Mars in Taurus this morning. This means your practical attitude and determination will help you endure boring tasks on your to-do list. There’s always a more efficient way to complete a task. Don’t dig your heels in or get stuck in your old ways when someone makes a helpful suggestion.

Comfort takes priority during the second half of the day. A gentle collaboration between the moon and Venus, the planet of sensuality, spotlights your emotional desires. Slow down. Enjoy every minute of your break and avoid working through lunch.

Mindset-planet Mercury coordinates with dreamy Neptune this evening. This pairing brings a sense of calm. Wind down and relax with your favorite book, movie, or music.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A practical and resourceful attitude enables you to handle your money and resources wisely. Not everything is deserving of your time. Not every item is worth the expense.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Take a proactive approach to life. Put yourself forward and make your intentions known. Don’t wait for others to get started.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Fear is holding you back from achieving something you yearn for. Don’t be put off by the long road ahead. Focus on the rewards you will gain along the way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Hold your group chat’s plans together. Your friends will admire your dependability and determination to find a date for dinner that works for everyone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Progress may be slower today, but applying yourself to your ambitious goals will have a long-term impact. Stay focused.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Exercise caution when you’re presented with new information, but don’t confuse healthy skeptisicm with intolerance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you cannot let go of the past, you will always be controlled by it. Assess which of your feelings or beliefs need to be released.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your unwillingness to let go is harming your relationships. Be more understanding today and remember you can’t control other people.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Push through your hardest priorities first. Treating yourself afterward will feel twice as rewarding.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t compromise on your happiness — especially when it comes to your love life. You deserve to have all your needs met.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A stubborn attitude will intensify conflict at home or with your family. Find the right balance between being loving and assertive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Stick to what’s tried and tested. But if a better idea presents itself, don’t let your rigid perspective prevent you from seeing a better way forward.