Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, July 1

The moon conjoins with stubborn Mars in Taurus this morning. This means your practical attitude and determination will help you endure boring tasks on your to-do list. There’s always a more efficient way to complete a task. Don’t dig your heels in or get stuck in your old ways when someone makes a helpful suggestion.
Comfort takes priority during the second half of the day. A gentle collaboration between the moon and Venus, the planet of sensuality, spotlights your emotional desires. Slow down. Enjoy every minute of your break and avoid working through lunch.
Mindset-planet Mercury coordinates with dreamy Neptune this evening. This pairing brings a sense of calm. Wind down and relax with your favorite book, movie, or music.