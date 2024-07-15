Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, July 15

Prepare for a shy, sensitive, and moody start to the week. The sun is in tender Cancer, battling asteroid Chiron, which represents your inner wounds and fears. This tense square-up brings your defensive instincts to the surface. Peer deeper beneath the surface and explore your hidden insecurities.

The most dramatic cosmic alignment of the month lingers throughout the day: warrior-planet Mars collides with shocking Uranus. Pressures are building, forcing you to react quickly and roll with change. Expect the unexpected and remain strong and disciplined in the face of disturbances.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Get resourceful with the allocation of your finances, Aries. Cutting your budget could save you a lot of trouble.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Innovation is crucial to overcoming barriers that test your patience. Don’t let anything stand in your way today; keep pushing for progress.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Are you taking an indirect approach to your goals, or planning and strategizing more than necessary? These are avoidance tactics. Don’t be afraid to meet life head-on.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your instinct to stand up and defend a friend is kicking in. But consequences may be unexpected and uncomfortable. Choose your battles carefully.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your originality is getting you noticed, but erratic and inconsistent actions could harm your career and reputation. Honor your promises.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Fight the urge to defend your rigid beliefs. Life is pushing you beyond your comfort zone through conversations that force you to expand your worldview.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Proceed with caution and pace yourself to avoid accidents or injury. Thoughtless spending that could unravel everything you’ve worked hard to achieve.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Temptations are building to take a risk and dive headfirst into new commitments. Be wise when sparks are flying. Impulsive progress in your relationships may not as great tomorrow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Heed people’s warnings before dramatically changing your priorities or routine. Acting recklessly will cause you to overlook warning signs.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your love life is taking an unexpected turn. Hold firm with your standards and don’t accept anything less than the progress and fireworks you desire.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Tense disagreements are emerging at home. Take a new approach when you feel backed into a corner by your family’s stubbornness. Find the quickest way to seek a resolution.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) When you move outside your usual environment, inspiration will strike. Take decisive action toward actualizing the brilliant ideas that linger in your mind.