Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, July 28

This morning’s bustling cosmic activity begins with the moon roaming through explorative Sagittarius. Staying curious and open to new possibilities will put you in the right state of mind when sudden, unexpected shifts occur.

Don’t be surprised when your desire deepens as playful Venus in Gemini drinks from Pluto. Lighthearted flirtation may turn serious when you realize your attraction is mutual. Your passion and charm could influence an important outcome, reminding you of your power and influence.

Every moment of change is an opportunity for an adventure. When Uranus enters Gemini by mid-morning, it brings disruptive, innovative energy to areas concerning communication, media, and travel. Breaking information will keep you on your toes.

Confidence kicks in this afternoon. The moon’s collaboration with loud and proud Mercury empowers you to use your voice to uplift yourself and others. Be forward, complimentary, and outspoken. Declare your interests and share your bold ideas with anyone who will listen. However, be prepared to accept a difference of opinion. Friction builds between the moon and Mars in critical Virgo, urging you to steer clear of conflict.

Aries (March 20-April 18) It’s time to get organized. Clear your inbox. Tidy your desk. Book the gym class. Make it your mission to get the small stuff done before you tackle bigger responsibilities.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Don’t overthink the creative process. Expressing yourself artistically — or even romantically — is supposed to be freeing and explorative. Loosen up. Flirt a little. Don’t aim for perfection.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Before you start rearranging furniture or rehashing old family drama, make sure you aren’t adding more problems to your plate. Avoid conflict by discussing your feelings and ideas with those it concerns before launching into action.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Tense body language or a snappy tone may clue you in on someone’s frustration, even if they say they’re fine. You don’t always need to ask for clarity. Sometimes, you just need to read between the lines.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Your time and energy are precious resources. Make sure you spend them bringing order, ease, and value to your life. Scrutinizing your expenses now could save you a lot of stress in the future.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Make the most of the spike in your motivation and assertion. Go all in on your personal goals and express yourself directly. However, ease up on your harsh expectations. You’re human, not a machine.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Take a break from stress-inducing tasks and prioritize your mental health today. Journal, meditate, and unfollow any accounts that set unrealistic standards.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Not everyone needs to know your plans ahead of time, especially if you’re unsure of who your true friends are. Keep your goals and dreams close until they’re in motion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Let your work and expertise speak for themselves. You don’t have to chase recognition or prove you’re worthy of a promotion. Just keep showing up with focus and discipline.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Big plans, travels, and adventures must be organized with efficiency and care. Don’t assume your plan A won’t fall through. Run your ideas past someone knowledgeable and ask what you may have overlooked.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Got a frustrating problem you can't fix on your own? It may be time to put your pride aside and ask someone you trust for help. Don’t wait until someone offers. Be proactive.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Hold off on nitpicking, which might cause friction or petty arguments between you and a loved one. Let them be as they are.

