Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, July 29

The moon in stability-loving Taurus teams up with Uranus, the planet of change, to sharpen your reflexes and intuition. Be open to redirections. Don’t let stubborn instincts stifle your growth.
Your artistic talent and romantic side yearn to be expressed this afternoon. The moon now stands in a positive alignment with sensitive Neptune, faciliating a deeper connection to your feelings. However, Neptune is retrograde, encouraging realism and self-honesty. Find a new source of inspiration. Remember, you don’t have to be the best to get creative.
You may struggle to find your calm as the day ends with the moon’s entrance in nervous Gemini. Confronted by Pluto and Mercury, the moon stirs restless feelings and late-night anxiety. Relieve your mental tensions by watching your favorite sitcom or texting a friend before you wind down.