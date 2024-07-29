Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, July 29

The moon in stability-loving Taurus teams up with Uranus, the planet of change, to sharpen your reflexes and intuition. Be open to redirections. Don’t let stubborn instincts stifle your growth.

Your artistic talent and romantic side yearn to be expressed this afternoon. The moon now stands in a positive alignment with sensitive Neptune, faciliating a deeper connection to your feelings. However, Neptune is retrograde, encouraging realism and self-honesty. Find a new source of inspiration. Remember, you don’t have to be the best to get creative.

You may struggle to find your calm as the day ends with the moon’s entrance in nervous Gemini. Confronted by Pluto and Mercury, the moon stirs restless feelings and late-night anxiety. Relieve your mental tensions by watching your favorite sitcom or texting a friend before you wind down.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Changing feelings around money, resources, and security are causing you to question the standards and expectations you’ve adhered to. Remember what matters in life.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You cannot forge your own path while sticking to the status quo. Don’t panic when life takes a turn in a surprising direction. This is a sign to take the road less traveled.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Uncover limiting patterns by strengthening your emotional awareness. Shocking realizations of how you have held yourself back will liberate you to push forward with more self-trust.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You may feel distant from your community and friends by leaving them out of your decision-making process, but this is how you will find your strength. Let your your inner voice rise above the masses.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your reputation may take a blow as the result of an impulsive decision. Nevertheless, don’t hold back or become too concerned with other’s opinions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Breakthroughs will occur when you least expect them. Don’t let your stubborn attitude hold you back from expanding your perspective.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A wild and impulsive handle on your finances may be detrimental to your future. Think twice before taking out a loan or dipping into your savings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Sudden developments in your wants and desires could confuse your lover. Communicate your evolving needs as new feelings surface. Don’t assume they know what’s churning in your mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Before you go ahead with changes at work or in your daily routine, make sure your new plans are sustainable. Don’t share your ideas or direction until you’ve tested them out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your current feelings around dating and your happiness remind you to treasure your independent pursuits. Pick up a hobby or return to your favorite solo pastime.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Listen to the people around you, Aquarius. You may unknowingly contradict yourself when your feelings are shaken up.