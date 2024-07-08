Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, July 8

You could find yourself stirred to explore unconventional passions and interests today. Venus, the planet of love and affection, meets Uranus, the planet of surprises. A change of heart is guiding you toward experimentation.

Luckily, Mercury in Leo’s empowering alignment with Jupiter in Gemini gives you the courage to express your latest desires.

The energy takes a dramatic turn this evening. The moon in prideful Leo clashes with Mars in stubborn Taurus. Don’t let a dogmatic attitude prevent you from reaching a mutual understanding with others.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You deserve to be surrounded by the best people and experiences. Think carefully before you detour from your plan or standards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) People may not be responsive to your assertive stance. Consider whether you are taking the right approach to advocating for your own needs and interests.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Something is preventing you from speaking from the heart. Get to the root of your fear that’s causing you to feel shame around your honesty and authenticity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Are your goals and dreams influenced by misplaced values? Reconsider what’s important to you and whether you are chasing long- or short-term gratification.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Influence the crowd without taking control. If you are too demanding or self-focused when expressing yourself, you’ll put your reputation at risk.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay attention to the subtle judgments you pass toward others. They are mirroring suppressed desires within yourself that yearn to be freed and expressed without shame.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be wise about where you invest your time, money, and energy when you’re overly excited. Show some restraint; you don’t need to go all out on everything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Make sure you aren’t overvaluing attention, affirmation, or praise from the public or a figure of authority. It cannot replace the true love, affection, and care received from someone who truly knows you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t take it personally if your ideas are met with pushback at work. Your ambitious vision may be greater than what is possible to achieve right now.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You cannot develop trust and intimacy in your relationships with your guard raised. Open your heart and take a risk to gain the love you deserve.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Work on your ability to understand your loved ones without centering yourself in their story. Even if you think you know what’s best, allow them to tell you what they need.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Has your intense productivity stolen your joy? Alleviate your mental tensions today by livening up your daily routine. Take a break and have some fun.