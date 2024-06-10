Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, June 10

There’s no shortage of disruptions to bring a tense start to your week. Pause before you are lured into stubborn arguments as quarrelsome Mars battles stormy Pluto retrograde. Be patient rather than battling for power and control over people who resist your requests.

Frustrations will subside once the charismatic Leo moon meets up with charming Mercury later this evening. Lead by example and relinquish your pride.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You cannot change everyone’s mind. Avoid picking fights with people who aren’t willing to be educated.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A powerful presence stands in the way of your career progress — for a good reason. Don’t give up when faced with tests of courage and endurance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) When backed into a corner, do not let life crush your spirit. Be resilient. You’re stronger than you believe.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A new approach is needed to clear hurdles that stand in the way of your dreams. Reflect on how you may be blocking your own success.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Look out for red flags that you are being manipulated or controlled. Some people have hidden agendas.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A resistance to admitting you don’t have all the answers will harm your working relationships. It’s OK to admit to the gaps in your knowledge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your hesitance to open up to people is worth acknowledging. Trust your instincts when you do not feel emotionally supported.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) An underlying sense of disempowerment is causing you to project problems onto your relationships. If you assert yourself with too much force, there may be something else bothering you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Do not allow other people to have too much sway over your mind. Come to your own conclusions, especially about how to take action. You know yourself best.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) When you feel stuck on how to proceed with your creative projects or romantic partner, consider what external influences have disconnected you from your values. Slow down to uncover your desires.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t push back against people who call out your bad habits. Get to the root of your triggers and uncover your buried frustrations.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Sometimes, plans and ideas are slower to form, but this is not a reflection of your worth and capabilities. Be kind to yourself.