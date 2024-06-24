Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, June 24

The moon is in Aquarius, under the intense glare of Pluto this morning. An electric impulse to jump straight into your routine steals the spotlight from your emotional needs. Leave your phone on the nightstand until you’ve set clear intentions for the day.

You’ll be full of ideas by lunchtime, once the moon collaborates with optimistic Jupiter. Teamwork makes the dream work. Share your visions with your colleagues. Phone a friend for a boost of midday inspiration. Update people on your progress rather than leaving them in the dark.

Tensions are building as the moon continues through Aquarius, falling in the path of stubborn Mars. Opinionated conversations at the dinner table will reach an impasse. Keep a cool demeanor.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Maintain a positive outlook when you receive constructive feedback. Your friends and team want to bring out the best in you. Pass along the uplifting energy by sharing the advice you receive with someone else who needs it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are drawing attention for your generosity and charitability. Keep helping people to problem-solve and navigate their financial concerns. Show them what has helped you elevate your self-esteem.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Deep, moral questioning is leading you in a new direction. Don’t necessarily follow the crowd. Discover your own beliefs and opinions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be cool, calm, and rational in the face of challenges. Problems will resolve themselves when you allow them space. Have faith.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Need a dose of encouragement? Look to your partner or best friend and share your goals, dreams, and aspirations. The more you gather fresh inspiration, the more you will succeed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Share your brilliant ideas at work rather than using them to excel alone. Sometimes, you need to let the team take credit. Don’t worry — they won’t forget you are the brains behind the operation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Keep it casual when exploring new hobbies, creative ideas, and romantic interests. Now is the time for exploration and experimentation. Don’t pin yourself down until you know what you want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t ignore your feelings; they’re directing you toward your unfulfilled needs. The more you resist reaching out for connection and conversation, the further you will isolate yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) When you speak freely, you will attract like-minded people. Say how you feel today, even if others only agree with you privately.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Purchasing a book on productivity is an unconscious form of procrastination. The best way to upgrade your routine and maximize developments at work is by limiting distractions and focusing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Express yourself freely to get your creative juices flowing. You may even attract the attention of an admirer by being authentic, quirky, and proud of your niche interests. Celebrate your uniqueness.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Reimagining your past in an optimistic light will fill you with wisdom. Only look back to inform your next steps. Don’t dwell on what’s already happened.