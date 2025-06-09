Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, June 9

Tensions are high this morning. This isn’t a good time to rehash the past as communication planet Mercury squares up to controlled Saturn. Pause and reflect on your feelings. Once Uranus faces off with the mysterious Scorpio moon, you may feel the pressure to release your grudges.

By mid-morning, the moon shifts into valiant Sagittarius, linking up with responsible Saturn and dreamy Neptune. A spark of optimism will lead you into the afternoon. But discomfort rises again when Venus moves in sight of dark and stormy Pluto. Be brave and honest as you untangle your frustrations surrounding your love life, friendships, or financial circumstances.

This evening’s energy supports emotional growth when lucky Jupiter wades into tender Cancer. You may feel calmer and able to identify your deeper needs. Call a family member or someone who makes you feel safe. Share your struggles.

Aries (March 20-April 18) What can you adjust in your home to transform it into a calming sanctuary? Think about what you need during moments when you feel off balance. Keep your work, worries, and devices away from the space where you wind down and rest.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) A heartfelt conversation will help you find your groove. Carefully reflect on your thoughts and feelings before opening up. Share your concerns with someone who has proven they can listen in the ways you need.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Gemini, you have so much to offer. When you walk with your head held high and remember this whenever you go, you’ll notice others value you differently. Raise your standards. Don’t settle for less than you deserve.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) You may feel sensitive today. But a new chapter of growth begins, nudging you to be more honest and open about your feelings. You’ll naturally attract positive experiences and opportunities the more honest and authentic you are.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) You’ve done enough to prove yourself, Leo. Try not to take it personally if people can’t recognize your value. Take a step back and trust that the right people can see your sparkle.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) When you’re under pressure, turn to your community for support. Guidance from a friend or a collaborative offer could be just what you need to take the load off your shoulders and launch toward a new dream.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Courageously face your intense feelings that are bubbling beneath the surface. Vulnerable conversations with a loved one may help clear your head so you can focus on your career. A surge of luck is heading your way. Clarify your goals and ambitions and get ready.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Don’t hold back your true feelings, Scorpio. Your loved one cannot support you if you aren’t honest. You may discover that opening up isn’t as scary as you thought, especially once you explain your perspective. Just be open to hearing their thoughts too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Shift your perspective, Sagittarius. A fixation on being right or trying to control your surroundings may be causing you more stress than you realize. If someone nudges you to open up, don’t be afraid to share your vulnerabilities. You’ll feel lighter when you do.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Challenges or obstacles that emerge in your love life are not a reflection of your worth, Capricorn. Don’t lose faith. A surge of tender energy is heading your way, and you may be closer to new and nourishing partnerships than you realize.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Take your time when navigating tense family matters. Disagreements don’t have to turn into a battle. Clearing your mind will support communication moving forward. Go for an invigorating jog or tidy your space to collect your thoughts.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Your words are more influential than you realize, Pisces. Consider them carefully to ensure they land softly. Your patience and kindness may attract a romantic interest — or if dating isn’t in the cards, you may experience a burst of creative inspiration.

