Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, March 10

The week begins under a kind-hearted Leo moon, bringing forth a wave of fun and expressive energy. Your confidence is on the rise.

By mid-morning — when the moon collaborates with bold and unapologetic Mercury — you’re saying exactly what you feel. Soak up the good vibes and keep conversations passionate and playful.

Love planet Venus (currently retrograde) aligns with the moon by midday, boosting your charisma and charm. Leave subtlety at the door and sweet-talk your way into someone’s heart. Compliment a loved one on their honest and loyal nature — they’ll never forget your affectionate words.

You’re high-spirited this evening, craving social connection as the moon mingles with optimistic Jupiter. Spend time with friends who share your positive attitude.

Aries (March 20-April 18) You feel spontaneous and creative today, Aries, so make the most of it. Let your imagination run wild and share your vibrant ideas with a lover or friend. Their encouragement could motivate you to kick off a new passion project.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) You may dote on a family member or indulge in their affection and praise. Enjoy every moment spent at home or surrounded by your loved ones.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Laughter will bring more beauty and joy into your life. Liven up conversations with your playful attitude and you’ll help other people loosen up too.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) You can’t pour from an empty cup. Put your needs first, Cancer. Love yourself as attentively and generously as you care for others.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Your authenticity is putting people at ease. Dare to be yourself — flaws and all — and others will follow your lead.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Intercept your critical thoughts, Virgo. Regular reminders of how much you’ve grown and how many people love you will snuff out your negative self-talk.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Surround yourself with uplifting people today. In the presence of friends, you will feel like the best version of yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Your courage and charisma will put you in the spotlight, but don’t grow attached to external applause. What matters most is celebrating yourself day in and day out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Enthusiasm will help conversations and debates run smoothly. Be open to learning something new, and display your eagerness to impart knowledge without condescension.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Invest in your future, Capricorn. Any amount put toward your savings will leave you feeling more in control.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) There’s no better time to give your partner or best friend your undivided attention. Strengthen your connection through bold affection or quality time.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Take pride in your smaller achievements, just as you would for a large milestone. Treating yourself for a job well done will boost your productivity.

