Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, March 24

You’re itching to break free when the moon arrives in independent Aquarius this morning. Liberate yourself from stale routines by switching things up. Follow your feelings rather than other’s expectations. Put on your boldest outfit. Strike up a conversation with an intriguing stranger.

Meanwhile, you're clearing up confusion and misunderstandings as Mercury retrogrades into the path of the sun. The passionate Aries sun radiates energy, bringing clarity to balance Mercury’s uncertainty. Expect breakthroughs that reveal answers hidden in plain sight.

Listen more than you speak, and revisit ideas or opinions you once brushed off.

Aries (March 20-April 18) You’ve taken time to reflect and now, you know just what you need. Trust your instincts today, Aries, and make a definitive decision that prioritizes your best interests.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Confronting a major fear will leave you feeling courageous and capable. Do one thing that scares you today, Taurus. Assert yourself, even when it’s hard. Keep your composure, even when you’re tested. Let go when you cannot control a situation.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) A word of wisdom from a trusted friend will put you back on track. Alternatively, you may be the one to uplift an audience by speaking of your struggles. Be honest and you may form an unexpected connection.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) You may have enough on your plate, but there are other ways to demonstrate your leadership at work and boost your reputation. Be a proactive problem solver and share your strong vision.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) A major adjustment to your perspective will help you identify holes in your plans or inconsistencies in your argument. Be honest when you change your mind, Leo. You’ll earn more respect than if you doubled down on beliefs that no longer resonate with you.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Is there a pressing financial issue that requires attention? Are you feeling the pressure to have a difficult conversation? You’re in a better position to make a confident choice today. Speak up when your mind is clear.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Setting boundaries won’t feel so daunting today. Whether you’re shutting down an ex-lover or discussing unsatisfying contractual agreements, lead conversations with courage and control.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Make the most of your burst of energy by clearing your endless to-do list. Honor your commitments and complete any outstanding work tasks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Opportunities emerge to get something off your chest — perhaps a confession of your feelings that you weren’t daring enough to say before. Speak from the heart. Don’t hold back.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Tense and unresolved family discussions circle back. But this time, you’re having second thoughts about how you previously expressed yourself. Stay calm while voicing your feelings and concerns, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) You’ll get through to people by adjusting your communication style. Rather than dishing out the cold hard truth or blunt opinions, try a new approach. Offer suggestions rather than instructions.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) A sudden awareness of your value will illuminate where you’re settling for less than what you deserve. Speak up, Pisces. Your sheer audacity to correct people and remind them of what you have to offer will earn their respect.

