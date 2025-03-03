Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, March 3

Your self-esteem is high this morning when the optimistic Pisces sun coordinates with confident Jupiter. When you believe in yourself, others will too. However, avoid overestimating your abilities, or you run the risk of disappointing people.

Mercury, the planet ruling your mindset, charges into assertive Aries and whips up passionate, opinionated energy. Words are coming fast and sharp, and conversation topics are changing quickly. Communicate with care, or someone might confuse your intensity for hostility.

To avoid self-sabotage this afternoon, clarify your emotions before you take action. The moon, now in stubborn Taurus, clashes with volcanic Pluto. Defensiveness is on the rise. Remove yourself from provoking environments and turn inward to understand what’s causing your sour mood.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Don’t be shy, Aries. Confidence breeds success. Present yourself in a positive light by talking yourself up in the right rooms.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Feeling heated, Taurus? How much of your anger is over situations that occurred in the past? When you feel tense, leave the room. Avoid projecting your feelings.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) If you need a dose of motivation, turn to your friends. Talking with them will reignite your passion, ambition, and determination to achieve your goals.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) To progress in your career, you must get comfortable with being more direct and assertive. Pitch your ideas and nominate yourself for tasks that require speaking to clients or the public.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Debates are an opportunity to learn, not a battleground. Keep conversations civil and on topic. Avoid making personal remarks that could trigger a petty argument.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Advocate for yourself and ask the hard questions, Virgo. If you stay quiet during negotiations and discussions on money and intimacy, you may not get what you need.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Have you taken enough time to understand your partner's feelings? Reacting to the first thing they say could cause you to miss their point.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Lock in and get productive, Scorpio. Setting small but ambitious targets at work or in the gym will satisfy your competitive spirit and boost your momentum.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Passion brews in your love life, daring you to make a bold declaration. Speak from the heart, even if your words are impulsive or clumsy.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Blunt honesty could cause friction with family or roommates. Soften your tone, Capricorn, and work on your patience.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) A growing sense of urgency to pull in more money could inspire reckless behavior. Avoid taking financial risks and making impulsive transactions.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Revisit a creative project or hobby that you’ve ditched. Rather than worrying about being the best, focus on having fun and releasing your pent-up stress.

