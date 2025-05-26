The week begins with a restless energy as the moon links up with disruptive Uranus. You’re craving change, though nothing too wild — like a new coffee order or wearing the earrings you forgot you had.

Thankfully, your focus kicks in this afternoon when the moon enters clever Gemini and launches toward Mercury, the planet of learning and communication. Listen with curiosity and keep an open mind when you encounter new perspectives.

If you aren’t in a chatty mood, you will be as the sun sets and we approach the new moon in Gemini, which aligns close to midnight. Explore your vibrant ideas, and expect late-night breakthroughs that inspire you to turn over a new leaf.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Communicate, Aries! Share the ideas that have been brewing all weekend, or call someone just to hear their laugh. Keep conversations lighthearted and playful.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) You don’t need to buy a new planner, book, or hobby gear to get a fresh start. All you need are clear ideas and enthusiasm. Be wary of impulse buys to feed your latest fascinations.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Gemini, this is your moment to wipe the slate clean. Update your look or brand. Advocate for yourself. Consider how you can show up more authentically and express yourself honestly.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Loaded silences and synchronicities may feel significant today. But you shouldn’t obsess over decoding someone’s tone of voice or their choice of words. Trust that all hidden information will surface in its own time.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) So what if it’s a long weekend? Collaborate with a team on your latest project ideas. Share what’s on your vision board with your group chat, or start a group chat if you aren’t in one.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) You won’t make progress by straddling the fence and keeping all your options open. Hone in on the goal that excites you most, Virgo. Welcome advice from mentors or leading professionals in your field, and prepare to pitch your latest ideas.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) A new intellectual adventure begins today. Draft your novel. Dive deep into a research project. Sign up for a course or plan an overseas trip to an ancient historical site. Stop waiting to start living a life that energizes and excites you.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Exploring your vulnerable feelings is one thing; sharing them with others is another. It’s time to take the next step forward. Initiate a healing dialogue about money, intimacy, or your true feelings. Be brave.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Meaningful conversations with a significant other or close friend will answer all the questions you have yet to ask. Listen intently. If a new romantic partnership is blossoming, focus on building intellectual intimacy first.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Creative and enterprising ideas are flowing from you with ease. But you may quickly become scattered, overwhelmed, or exhausted with work if you don’t have structure. Create a solid routine and healthy habits before you tackle your next project.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Don’t forget that nurturing your relationships and making time for fun, pleasure, and play are the entire point of life. Reduce your stress by reconnecting with a childhood passion — like your favorite movie, hobby, or creative interest.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) When nostalgia kicks in, call a loved one or revive an old family tradition that helps you feel connected to your roots. An important decision regarding moving, redecorating, or exploring your home away from home could be solidified today.

For more, check out your tarot reading.