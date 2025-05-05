Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, May 5

Bold ideas capture your attention this Monday. Thanks to your renewed confidence, you’ll have no trouble speaking your mind or making headway with your plans when the courageous Leo moon mingles with mindset-ruling Mercury.

Your spontaneous side kicks in this afternoon. Mercury in Aries angles toward optimistic Jupiter, encouraging physical and intellectual expansion. However, this thrilling energy is balanced by the tense square-up of the stubborn moon and change-stirring Uranus.

Your quick thinking could lead to exciting adventures. Talking yourself up in the right rooms will land you a golden opportunity. Stay humble, grateful, and open to the unexpected. Don’t try to negotiate when someone is doing you a favor.

The energy winds down this evening when the moon shifts into practical Virgo to help ground you. Process today’s events and plan your next move.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Aries, try not to overthink. Taking a bold and creative risk is more about having fun and expressing yourself freely than getting things right.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Be open to a sudden change in plans or a surprise visitor. Hosting an impromptu gathering is the perfect opportunity to connect with family or dazzle your friends.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) You may feel bold and opinionated today. Share your honest thoughts with your friends or followers. Speaking with passion will inspire whoever’s listening.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) When you show up with confidence, people are more inclined to believe in you. Don’t let others determine your worth; be bold and show them what you have to offer.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) People are reacting strongly to your presence today. Own the spotlight! You may inspire someone by sharing your cheerful point of view.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) True confidence is knowing you have nothing to prove. Don’t count yourself out because you lean more toward quiet self-certainty than showy, dramatic displays.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Be bold and direct when pursuing new friendships. Taking the first steps to initiate conversation will instantly make you appear charming and likable.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) If you really want to shine at work and boost your reputation, taking the lead shouldn’t be your sole focus. Prove that you can motivate a team and help others shine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) A hunger for knowledge and inspiration is leading you down new avenues. Pick up a book or make a brave move in your dating life that gets you out of your comfort zone.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Be honest with yourself and others about your desires. You may not need validation, but a little extra encouragement from the people you love sure does feel good.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Listen as much as you speak, Aquarius, especially with those closest to you. Showing your significant other, business partner, or best friend that you value their insight and perspective will improve your relationship.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Add some fun and flair to your routine by revamping your gym attire or listening to music while you work or clean. Handling your responsibilities doesn’t have to be boring!

