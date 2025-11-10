Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, November 10

Spending a few extra moments in bed this morning may be ideal as the moon brushes past Jupiter in cozy Cancer. It’s not just about sleeping in, but slowing down rather than launching into your daily activities. Listen to your body and adjust your routine to your mood.

By midday, the moon slides into theatrical Leo, lighting the stage for bold, loud, and playful self-expression. But not everyone will take to your openness and enthusiasm, especially if their energy doesn’t match yours. Tense power struggles and control issues may unfold as the moon confronts Pluto, but detachment is your best move. Don’t let them get under your skin.

This evening, the moon lines up with adventurous Mars. This passionate energy is perfect for a spontaneous activity or late-night workout. However, pressure builds between the proud moon and Venus. When your daring, dramatic impulses are fired up, be wary of pushing yourself too far to compete with others.

Aries (March 20-April 18) If you’re craving an extra five minutes in bed, trust your instincts today. You’ll gain energy, optimism, and momentum this afternoon if you prioritize your needs now.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Don’t shy away from sensitive and vulnerable conversations with a sibling or friend. Opening up — even via text — could bring the perspective you need to feel more confident and secure.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) You can’t expect people to read your mind with intuitive precision. Ask yourself what would help you feel supported, connected, and affirmed. When you’re ready, initiate a conversation about your needs.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) While you’re often the first to take care of others, today is all about tending to yourself. Check in with how you're feeling, excuse yourself from overstimulating environments, and find meaningful ways to treat yourself just because.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) A confident exterior may disguise a sensitive interior, but if you don’t explore your innermost feelings directly, they could distort your clarity. Take a moment to self-reflect and find strength when doubt creeps in.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Group projects and social gatherings are a balancing act. Not everyone can match your energy and care. Offer your vision and support, but give yourself permission to pull back when others do. You don’t need to carry the team.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) If your only concern is timing, don’t turn down an opportunity or experience. The spotlight may have found you before you feel ready, but enlisting your friends to cheer you on from the sidelines will boost your confidence.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Openly sharing your knowledge can feel daunting, but the more you practice, the more comfortable you’ll be. Start by speaking up in a small group setting.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) If you’re hesitant, honor that feeling. Trusting your instincts cultivates self-trust and could embolden you to test out new experiences in your own time.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) A moment of tenderness from your favorite person will set your week off to a powerful start. Ask for the reassurance you need, then cast all doubts from your mind. You’re surrounded by people who love and believe in you.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Sometimes, easing into the week with a light to-do list is better than launching into the hard tasks. Act with care today. Collaborate with others to ease the strain of your workload.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Indulge in a moment of play this morning. Watching an episode of your favorite show or journaling over breakfast could uplift you. Once your joy and creativity flow, productivity will soon follow.

For more, check out your tarot reading.