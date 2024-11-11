Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, November 11

You’re moving at your own pace this Monday. Trust your instincts as the Scorpio sun forms an encouraging alignment with the Pisces moon. You might anticipate changes before they occur, allowing you to adapt and get ahead of the curve.

But be careful — getting swept away by your feelings and fantasies will make it difficult to focus as the moon bumps into Jupiter. Don’t be surprised if you (or others) show up late or miss deadlines.

Later in the day, it’ll be easier to maintain a grounded and constructive routine. Venus, the planet of values and relationships, enters diligent Capricorn. Avoid rushing to form commitments or to invest your time, money, or energy until you’re certain of your needs and desires.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re gaining popularity, Aries. Remember what you stand for when the spotlight shines on you. Stand strong in your values.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A renewed passion for learning is carrying you on an adventure. Pick up a new book or sign up for an exciting class.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Take the lead and lay out your terms for financial or contractual agreements. Make sure your needs are clearly understood before you sign on the dotted line.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Long-lasting partnerships develop over time. Don’t rush to form serious commitments. Hold off until you’re certain you’re with someone deeply compatible.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Passion and performance are intricately linked. Focus your greatest efforts on tasks that are as productive as they are enjoyable.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A creative pursuit or hobby could have money-making potential. Refine your craft and see where it takes you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Responsibilities are mounting, calling your heart back to your family. Tend to your loved ones' needs and invest in decor that will turn your house into a home.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Connect with people over your shared plans. Present yourself as professional and mature, and you will exude authority.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re getting entrepreneurial, Sagittarius. Allocate your funds wisely. Invest in your future more than you indulge in the present.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) When people think of a strong leader, you will pop into their minds. You’re getting noticed for your ambition, presence, and beauty today. Believe in yourself like others believe in you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Pay attention to your hidden desires. They’re giving you clarity on what you need but aren’t ready to ask for.