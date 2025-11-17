Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, November 17

The week opens with expansive energy. The ambitious Scorpio sun spends the day in harmonious alignment with growth-oriented Jupiter and mature Saturn, both retrograde. However, passion isn’t enough to bring you closer to your long-term goals and aspirations; you need a clear vision, boundaries, and discipline. Have faith in yourself.

Thankfully, Mercury retrograde collaborates with Pluto, the planet of total transformation, deepening the introspective vibe. Re-evaluate the journey to your next milestone and begin asking yourself hard questions. What is your underlying motivation? Will achieving that goal make you feel any happier?

When the moon switches gears and dips into Scorpio this evening, it shoots straight into Pluto’s firing line. Hidden frustrations are solely for your own recognition, not unleashing onto others. Explore your innermost feelings without judgment or blame.

Aries (March 20-April 18) When you’re hyper-attuned to the tone, gestures, or silence of your partner, try not to assume their feelings. Gentle inquiries will deepen your connection and show your consideration.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Moving mindfully means paying attention to how you feel, not just your output and performance. Check in with your well-being today and notice which priorities feel nourishing or draining.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Genuine love beats intense, fleeting passion. Hold out for the person, activity, or moment that brings balance, beauty, and lasting joy into your life.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Just as you would declutter your home to restore harmony, you can also declutter your mind to cultivate calm. Immerse yourself in peaceful surroundings, and release burdensome thoughts about the past.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Stating your opinion could create clarity and mutual understanding with a sibling or colleague. Share your thoughts with grace and care.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Self-respect oozes confidence, so remember your worth. Set a high and uncompromising standard for what you deserve, and don’t waver if certain people don’t reach it.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) You don’t need to please anyone but yourself. With every decision today, consider if you’re satisfied. Are you being authentic? Are you moving in a direction that excites you?

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Moments of introspection are a form of meditation. Hit pause today, even if you see others building momentum, and notice what you’re feeling deep inside.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Your non-judgmental reassurance could mean a lot to your friends, team, or community today. Be understanding and they won’t forget how you made them feel.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) A powerful presence goes a long way, so don’t sweat. Let your actions and poise do the talking.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Sometimes, there is no single, satisfying answer. Exploring the truth today requires a balanced and nuanced mind. Be open to an insightful conversation that could shift your attitude.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Tact, diplomacy, and collaboration are essential today. Make sure you and your partner are on the same page.

