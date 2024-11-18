Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, November 18

The moon, which represents your mood and emotions, begins the week in nurturing Cancer, helping you find your calm. Indulge in a slow morning with self-care as your main priority.

Next, you’ll be buzzing with inspiration as Mercury stares down Jupiter in chatty Gemini. Thought-provoking conversations will give you an energy boost, but beware of sharing your opinion where it isn’t wanted.

Thankfully, Mercury’s alignment with the healing asteroid Chiron encourages helpful self-reflection by mid-afternoon. Get to the root of the insecurities that fuel your outspoken side, as well as your urge to prove yourself.

Not asking for the comfort, reassurance, or affection you need could result in a lonely evening. Be brave and lower your walls as the moon moves into alignment with Venus, the planet of romance. Let yourself be loved, especially if you’ve grown accustomed to being other people’s caretaker.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Life-long beliefs around safety and security will keep you playing small. If you want to thrive at work, follow your heart — don’t cling to your comfort zone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You don’t need others to agree with you or validate your perspective, but it’s always nice to hear. Give people a gentle nudge and ask for their thoughts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Irresponsible spending may be too enticing to ignore. Try to stay disciplined. Keeping a budget in mind will protect you from dipping into your savings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) There is strength in vulnerability. Wear your heart on your sleeve and your significant other will intuitively know exactly what you need to feel loved and supported.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s difficult to move forward when you’re ruminating over the past. Address your feelings first, whether it’s a long-held grudge or a lack of self-belief. Change your mood before changing your habits.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You don’t need to hold back around your friends. Let your community support you and offer a fresh perspective when you’re having trouble processing your feelings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you care too much about your reputation, you can stray from who you truly are. The most important opinion is your own, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your sensitivity is impairing your judgment. Listen to others carefully without rushing to defend your perspective.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Surround yourself with people whom you trust. Opening up and letting your emotions flow freely won't feel so daunting when you’re with people who make you feel safe.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’ve grown used to supporting yourself, which makes it difficult for your loved ones to know where they stand. Let them know how you’re feeling, Capricorn, even if you don’t need them to “fix” you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Listen to your body. Give yourself a break, like swapping your usual 7 a.m. workout with an extra hour of sleep. Don’t be hard on yourself — relaxation is important, too.