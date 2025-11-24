Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, November 24

Whatever circles back around today re-emerges with new promise. You could romanticize the past as Mercury retrograde mingles with sensual Venus. However, immersing yourself in old narratives may not be worthwhile.

Forward movement is encouraged as adventurous Mars aligns with the north node — a mathematical point symbolizing growth and destiny. Nostalgia may inspire your next course of action, but the future you’re creating for yourself is more important than what (or who) you’re leaving behind.

The second half of your day encourages gradual transformation as the Sun angles toward Pluto, generating gentle yet empowering energy. But you might find yourself holding back this evening when the reserved Capricorn moon goes head-to-head with expansive Jupiter. There is no growth without emotional honesty. Reflect on the feelings you have yet to admit to yourself.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Re-evaluating relationship expectations could lead to conversations you’d rather avoid. But vulnerability will help your partnerships grow and protect you from disappointment. Speak openly about your boundaries and desires.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) The more honest you are about your wants and needs, the easier it becomes for people to deliver. Don’t play coy or expect your partner to read your mind. If they’re lost, offer direction.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Dig deep and evaluate the kinks in your routine — not with a focus on efficiency but comfort, happiness, and ease. Productivity isn’t everything; you need plans that make you excited to kickstart your day.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) You’re magnetic without even trying. The brighter you shine, the more people from your past will be tempted to resurface. Don’t let yourself be lured back into old patterns.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Unresolved family issues are creeping up again, but this time with a stronger desire to reconnect and strengthen your bonds. Work through misunderstandings patiently and diligently without clinging to grudges.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Speaking from the heart doesn’t guarantee people will listen and understand. But those that do will be moved by your words, even if they aren’t perfect. It’s always worth saying how you feel.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Sometimes, you don’t realize you’ve grown until something you desire no longer feels relevant or worthwhile. Examining your recent purchases or wishlist might reveal expenses you no longer deem worthy.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Do the ways you act, speak, and present yourself to the world feel truly authentic? Hold off on making any changes until you’ve allowed time for honest self-reflection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Nostalgia has a way of making the past seem sweeter than it was. Savor the present rather than chasing a distant memory.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) An old friend or dream might be on your mind. Consider if it’s worth reconnecting or leaving the past behind.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) When old career opportunities return, conflicting thoughts and feelings could keep you from stepping up to the plate. You’ll never miss out on your destiny; take your time to explore what you want.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Thoughts and experiences that you revisit repeatedly may hold an important lesson. There’s no better time to return to a place that holds emotional significance.

