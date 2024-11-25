Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, November 25

This morning, you’re feeling larger than life, like the star of the show! The cosmic energy is conspiring in your favor as the sun reaches out to the lunar north node, a mathematical point symbolizing growth and destiny. The more you put yourself out there, embracing life and all its adventures, the more positivity you will attract.

Mercury stations retrograde by midday. When you encounter ideas that conflict with yours, reconsider your stance. Brace yourself — misunderstandings, disagreements, and frustrating travel delays could trigger extreme frustration.

It’s difficult to tend to your own emotional needs when you’re caught up in caring for others. Beware of neglecting yourself this afternoon when the passive Libra moon slides past the lunar south node. Representing fate and your comfort zone, this mathematical point indicates that it may be easier to please other people than yourself, but that comes at the expense of your own happiness.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Going home for the holidays? Allow enough time for travel disruptions and have a backup plan. If it all goes awry, try and stay positive. You’ll make things work, just like you always have.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Contracts and financial obligations require a second glance. Even if you feel particularly enthusiastic about the future, avoid taking on more responsibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t be idealistic when past lovers reemerge. Honest self-reflection and clear communication will deepen your understanding of what you need right now.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Were you overzealous when mapping out your daily routine? It may be holding you back.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Remember those projects or hobbies you set aside? They’re calling your name. Revisit what you once loved, but think twice before getting back in touch with an ex.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Old family dramas are resurfacing, and you may have plenty of opinions to share. Before you open Pandora’s box, remember that you cannot change the essence of who people are.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Get your facts straight, Libra. There may be some missing pieces to your plans that will cause frustrating misunderstandings. Now os the perfect time to question your perspective.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Are your values a true reflection of who you are? Or have you allowed the world to tell you what you should want? Look at your spending habits, Scorpio. They’ll give you all the information you need.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The outlook that shapes your identity is changing, forcing you to see yourself in a new light. Remember, feeling satisfied with the person you’re becoming is more important than other people’s validation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Are you feeling introspective? Some much-needed solo time will help you reflect on patterns that must be broken. Get into the nitty-gritty.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Debates among your community or friend group may throw you off balance. It’s fine to disagree, Aquarius. Just keep the conversation open-minded and respectful.