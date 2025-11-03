Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, November 3

Your instincts are impossible to ignore today with the moon raging through reactive Aries. Acting on your immediate feelings could bring fast solutions or stir up drama, depending on how daring and assertive you are.

Rather than channeling your energy toward confrontation, focus on your goals instead. Mars in determined Scorpio links up with dreamy Neptune, boosting your inspiration and motivation.

As you ease into the afternoon, passionate and ambitious energy grows. However, Venus challenges Jupiter (the planet of growth) and Chiron (an asteroid representing your inner wounds). If you find yourself questioning your worth, turn to a loved one for reassurance and affection.

Vulnerable energies soar again as you head off to sleep tonight. When the moon crosses paths with Chiron, you may react during a moment of frustration or insecurity. Notice the parts of yourself that call for compassion or boundaries. However, save difficult conversations for when you are well-rested and less sensitive.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Pick up speed today. Take action, follow your impulses, and chase something that feels exciting and new. Don’t wait for a sign.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) If you don’t address your suppressed anger, it could come out in a sudden outburst. Be honest about how you feel and vent your frustrations in your journal or Notes app.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) A bold vision, social invitation, or a spontaneous group project could be more exciting than you expect. Show your enthusiasm and you’ll inspire people to say yes.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Don’t wait for change, create it. Taking immediate action toward an ambitious goal will set you far ahead of the rest.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) The best adventures are often unexpected. Don't worry about planning ahead.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Don’t ignore subtle tensions. If shared responsibilities have become one-sided, set a boundary and protect it fiercely. Being assertive and decisive now will signal that you know what you deserve.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Now’s not the time for a confrontation. Wait until your heated emotions settle before you speak your truth. That’s real strength.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Take initiative, even with just the little things. Springing into action, making confident decisions at work, or cutting out an unhealthy habit will pay off fast.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) An emotional risk could lead to a passionate connection or a spontaneous experience. Watch what happens when you follow your heart, declare your feelings, or go all in on an exciting projec.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Emotional honesty could lift a weight off your shoulders. Share what’s on your mind with a relative or roommate, even if uncomfortable at first.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Don’t overthink or delay your response. That conversation, text, or email you’ve been avoiding could lead to the answers you need.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Confidence speaks volumes and shows that you know your worth. Be bold today. Claim what’s yours and stand up for fair treatment.

For more, check out your tarot reading.