Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, November 4

Say goodbye to self-doubt and hello to self-confidence. Daylight Saving Time might have thrown off your sleep schedule yesterday, but the impact isn’t too bad this time around. Mars entered bold and proud Leo over the weekend, blessing you with an energy boost.

Take up space. Leap into action and assert yourself without inciting drama. The fortunate alignment of the Sun and Saturn encourages maturity and perseverance this morning. Don’t give up on yourself or your wild ambitions.

The optimistic Sagittarius moon makes three alignments in quick succession this afternoon. The moon connects with Chiron (an asteroid representing your inner wounds) and sits in tense opposition to philosophical Jupiter, applying just enough pressure to get you to open up. As you share what’s on your mind, any shame surrounding your feelings and fears will melt away.

The day ends on a sweet note as the moon conjoins with Venus, the planet of love and values. Your passionate, adventurous attitude may inspire big emotions and grand gestures. Make sure the person receiving your affection is on the same page before you go all out.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Life should be passionate and exciting, Aries. Reconnect to your hobbies and interests today. Alleviate stress by going on a date or doing something creative.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Excessive pride will keep you from apologizing when you’re in the wrong. Listen to your family, Taurus. If they’re all in agreement and you’re on the outskirts, you may need to re-evaluate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Lighten up, Gemini. After a tense period, you’re learning to laugh again. Don’t take life so seriously. Do what you do best and bring a friendly, playful vibe to your conversations today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Unwavering self-belief is your superpower. When you hit obstacles that make your financial goals seem farther away, don’t give up.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your pride and presence are commanding attention. Don’t play it small or shrink into the background, Leo. Uplift the energy in the room and savor the moment when the spotlight is on you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You may feel stuck, but there’s a reason for every restriction and delay, Virgo. Sit tight. Are you putting too much pressure on yourself to reach unachievable dreams?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Initiate plans with friends. When surrounded by a supportive network, sharing your hopes will be met with encouragement.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Fortune favors the bold, so take a risk today. Seize the opportunity to demonstrate your charismatic leadership. Even if you mess up, your courage will impress an audience.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You may seek to prove your intellect today. Avoid preaching or dishing out unsolicited advice — only offer help when people ask for your input.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) With your flair for drama, financial setbacks may sting more than usual. Avoid catastrophizing — these challenges will pass.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Bold demonstrations of your devotion will uplift your loved ones. Make your significant other or best friend feel like the main character.