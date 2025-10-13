Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, October 13

The moon is in nurturing Cancer, marking a calm and introspective start to your week. If you’re feeling sensitive, spend your morning indulging in self care practices that bring you back into balance. Sleep in, run a warm bath, or text a loved one who knows just how to cheer you up.

Major shifts are in store for us this afternoon, starting with Pluto’s redirection in Aquarius. The end of Pluto retrograde calls for an internal review on how this year’s social trends and global events have shifted your perspective.

By the early evening, romantic Venus glides into diplomatic Libra, putting your mind toward connection and collaboration. Yet an elusive opposition to hazy Neptune strips away any idealistic beliefs that you alone can sustain the peace. It takes two people to make a relationship work.

Meanwhile, a supportive alignment between Venus and liberated Uranus invites fresh and freeing conversations around your evolving expectations and desires. This is your window to ask your loved ones to meet you in the middle.

The day reaches its end with a heartwarming bond between the moon and compassionate Jupiter. Don’t downplay your feelings. Openly express your needs and cravings to receive exactly what will offer you comfort, reassurance, and security.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Idealism is sweet, but not sustainable. Communicate your needs and relationship expectations clearly. Relieve your loved ones of the pressure to read your mind.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) A practical assessment of what you can achieve in a limited time will reveal the difference between desire and reality. Don’t over-extend yourself while trying to achieve the impossible.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Don’t worry about validation or approval, even from your closest friends. Your choices are personal, and if something feels right to you, they will understand — even if they disagree.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Trying to win the favor of a crowd will only disturb your inner peace. The only opinions that matter are those of the people who love you deeply. Pay no mind to anyone else.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Asking for clarity isn’t as awkward as it seems. People will appreciate your active listening and attentiveness.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Find the right balance between indulging yourself and protecting your future. You don’t need to spend lavishly to have a good time.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) The better you know yourself, the smoother your relationships will be. Pour into your own cup.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) If your vision is obscured by your hopes and wishes, you may fall for a partner, coworker, or unavailable stranger’s potential. Make sure you’re seeing things as they are by staying present and in touch with reality.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Over the coming weeks, your social life will bloom with activity. Enjoy it without idealistic expectations. Not all people are here to stay — some will pass through your life and leave pleasant memories behind.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Your glowing reputation precedes you. People may have high hopes before they’ve even seen what you have to offer, but you shouldn’t falter under the weight of their expectations. Put your best foot forward. You only need to make yourself proud.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) A surprising connection or romantic encounter could be in store for you. Immerse yourself in a new environment and be open to meeting people without losing yourself in a fantasy of what could be.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Set clear expectations for giving and receiving in equal measure. Transparency will help your partnerships and financial arrangements thrive.

