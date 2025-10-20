Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, October 20

The week begins under the peaceful Libra moon, setting a calm tone that encourages cooperation and understanding. But the vibe shifts fast once Mercury and combative Mars join forces in calculating Scorpio. Tempers flare, instincts sharpen, and comebacks could turn lethal. Before you launch into battle with words you can’t retract, remember — you need to consider other people’s feelings, not just your own.

Meanwhile, sensitive Jupiter in Cancer’s dramatic square to asteroid Chiron (which rules your inner wounds) may leave you feeling raw and reactive. Instead of projecting your pain outward, ask yourself what your triggers are revealing about where you still need to heal.

Aries (March 20-April 18) When the math doesn’t add up, say something — even if you’re challenging people who hold the cards. Be direct, but keep your heated side under control.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Set the tone in no-nonsense conversations by leading with emotional honesty. Aim for clarity when renegotiating an agreement or having a serious talk with your partner, but avoid competitiveness or pushing for an immediate resolution.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) An intense focus on productivity will help you blaze through your to-do list, but not everyone can move as fast as you right now. Use your edge to lead, not lash out at your coworkers.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Knowing what you want is attractive, but getting lost in the thrill of flirtation and coming on too strong isn’t. Don’t make assumptions about someone else’s feelings.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) An opportunity to address your feelings with family or roommates may arise. Whether it’s unmet needs or household expectations, conversations stand a better chance at leading to resolution when you aren’t still heated over old arguments.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Today’s battles may not be worth fighting to the bitter end, especially if you aim to win and dominate, not reach a mutual understanding. Lay down your sword and choose intentional silence.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Taking a stand may leave you feeling powerful and in control. Without making any demands, end the pattern of underselling yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) People may try to push your buttons, but you get to determine how you will react. Don’t let them provoke you into acting out of character. When you feel the urge to retaliate, remember who you want to be.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) There’s no easy way to share your suspicions or frustrations, but suppressing them can be just as damaging. Let it all out in a passionate journal entry to give yourself clarity first, then strike up a much-needed conversation.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Burning bridges isn’t your only option for a friend who can’t match your energy. Reposition people in your life, and focus on those who are consistent and supportive.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Audacious career moves and public declarations will ruffle feathers. If your aim isn’t to cause a stir, consider pulling back until you are certain your actions are coming from the right place.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Fiercely defending your beliefs will tempt others to challenge them further. You don’t owe anyone an explanation, especially if debates grow aggressively personal.

For more, check out your tarot reading.