Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, October 28

Don’t let fear drive you into bad decisions! Caution is encouraged as Mars links up with Neptune this morning. Sharpen your intuition and make sure you’re seeing things clearly before you take a step forward.

You may also experience a major breakthrough before the end of the day. The analytical moon in Virgo coordinates with Uranus in Taurus, helping you remain grounded and focused on problem-solving. When Neptune gets pulled into the cosmic equation this evening, pay attention to facts, not interpretations.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t let secrets or hidden feelings drive a wedge in your relationships. Get close to family today and open up about what’s troubling you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You won’t second-guess yourself so much when you’re surrounded by a supportive crowd. If you cannot speak openly about your thoughts and feelings, consider whether your friends truly respect your individuality.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Believing in yourself will inspire others to have faith in you, too. Offer yourself the tenderness and encouragement you seek from others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Hurling insensitive comments toward others won’t help you win an argument. Defend your views with kindness. You’ll be surprised by how quickly healthy conclusions form.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Trust your instincts, Leo. There may be a deeper reason why you feel less motivated and more restrained today. You’re intuitively picking up on problems that have yet to be revealed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Compassion is the key to reaching a mutual understanding. Demonstrate your interest in your partner's feelings and experiences. You may realize you’re on the same page.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Defend your brilliant ideas at work. Your sudden assertion may surprise your colleagues and convince them you’re the best person to handle matters at hand.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Inspiration is flooding in, influencing you to move toward new creative and romantic adventures. Let your faith guide you toward more fulfilling experiences without clinging to what (or who) you’re leaving behind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Exercise caution when handling joint agreements or shared finances. Your affection for your family or collaborators must be balanced with what actually benefits you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re feeling motivated to express your tender, romantic, and artistic feelings today. Share a work of art with a loved one that encapsulates how you feel.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Slow and steady progress is better than none at all. Take your time as you progress toward your career targets or a new personal best at the gym. Believe in your ability to achieve.