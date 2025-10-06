Early this morning, the moon shifts into passionate Aries before linking up with idealistic Neptune, setting the stage for emotional and confusing exchanges. In your haste to express yourself or share an inspired idea, be wary of making assumptions or crossing a firm boundary.

This afternoon brings calculated and intense energy as mindset-ruling Mercury wades into sharp and probing Scorpio. Reading between the lines could uncover hidden truths that others deny. Observe, don’t react.

Just before the stroke of midnight, the bold and empowered full moon in Aries peaks. If you haven’t already taken the initiative and acted independently in line with your wants and needs, you could wake up tomorrow with a bigger fire in your belly.

Aries (March 20-April 18) This is your moment to courageously put yourself forward. Don’t wait for your doubts to subside. Be bold and trust your instincts.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Explore your impulses — and the fears driving them. Pausing before you make a move may be the difference between a healthy decision and one that draws you back into an old cycle.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) A dramatic exit from a friendship or group of people could feel liberating, but you don’t have to burn every bridge to start over. Say a cordial goodbye so you have space to focus on your personal goals.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Sometimes, readiness isn’t a feeling; it's a decision. Take to the spotlight today, and own every part of yourself. Your confidence and assertion may attract a career-boosting opportunity.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Wisdom comes through adventure. Share your knowledge today, and inspire others to explore greater possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) You can’t always count on others to act in your best interest or know what you need. Take charge of your relationship and finances through decisive action and fearless leadership.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Expressing your needs will strengthen your relationships. Be honest and assertive, but avoid ultimatums that could put people on the defensive.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) It’s time to take control and end a pattern or habit’s pushing you further away from your goals. Only you get to decide hohw your energy is spent.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) If you’ve been thinking about launching a side hustle or declaring romantic feelings, take this as your green light. A little passion, intensity, and risk-taking could unlock new levels of happiness.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Resolving tension takes a great deal of courage. Get your feelings off your chest or assert a firm boundary rather than sweeping issues under the rug.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Misunderstandings are more likely to occur when you make assumptions. Don’t wait for answers. Instead, ask the tough questions that’ll put your mind at ease.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) You hold the power to take charge of your financial situation. Take an honest look at your bank account, reflect on your long-term goals, and only splurge on what truly adds value to your life.

