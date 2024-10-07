Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, October 7

The moon moves through motivational Sagittarius this morning, boosting your optimism and courage. Give yourself a pep talk in the mirror as you gather the strength to seize the day.

By lunchtime, passionate and protective Venus collaborates with sensitive Mars, deepening your emotional connection to your loved ones. Use your intuition to sense what kind of support they need without directly asking what they want.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Learning is a life-long journey. Get comfortable playing the student role rather than the teacher, even if you have plenty of wisdom to share.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Keep an eye on the future when handling your finances. Investing in your aspirations and dreams is never a wasted expense.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) We’re all different, Gemini. Keep an open mind about your loved ones’ quirks and niche interests.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Get out of your comfort zone and adopt an adventurous attitude. Even something as small as shopping at a different grocery store may lead to interesting conversations or a newfound sense of inspiration.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re never too much for the right person. Be loud and proud about your feelings, passions, and interests. Dial up the PDA and show your crush that you care.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) There’s much to learn from the generations that came before you. Inquiring about your family history will bring up intriguing conversations and stories.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your advice may come from a good place, but if shared tactlessly, you might sound judgmental. Use your words to uplift people.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re striding confidently toward your financial goals. Maintain a positive attitude, and your magnetic energy will attract good luck.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Attitude is everything, Sagittarius. Set positive intentions in the morning that will give you momentum throughout the day. Let the small stuff go. Keep looking forward.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A philosophical perspective is helping you navigate the deeper emotions you aren’t ready to share yet. When your mind drifts to the past, consider what you’ve learned from your experiences.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You may know just what to say to uplift and inspire your friends. Bring the good vibes and cheer them on as they approach their personal goals and celebrate milestones.