Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, September 1

Sturdy Saturn, the planet of structure and commitment, backtracks into mystical Pisces today, setting the week off to an emotionally mature start. Have your boundaries become hazy? Consider where you need to redraw the line and protect your energy. Be honest with yourself about areas where you have lost touch with your faith or discipline.

The moon coasts through optimistic Sagittarius today, bringing inspired energy to uplift your conversations and mood. However, instead of getting carried away, you’ll benefit from preparing for tomorrow’s work day. When the moon arrives in controlled Capricorn later tonight, minimize distractions and head to sleep early.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Rather than striving to control situations that are out of your hands, try to let go. Trust that life will take care of you.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) It’s up to you to set clearer boundaries, whether that’s with friends or your phone. Find a balance between connection and solitude.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Are you satisfied with the direction your career, or have you lost sight of your ambitions? Go back to the drawing board. Don’t be afraid to shake up long-held plans.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Real growth comes from taking note of life’s lessons and making change. Reflect on recent experiences that have made you question your opinions.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) It’s time to address the trust issues driving a wedge between you and your partner, or the debts you’ve accumulated. Suppressing problems now only guarantees they’ll pop up later.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Be patient. Not all chapters in your love life will be smooth sailing. Life may test your commitment and connection, but this is an opportunity to strengthen your bonds.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Burnout and stress are powerful teachers. Pull back today. Re-evaluate your work boundaries. Are you over-extending yourself in service of others?

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Even the lighter parts of life — like your hobbies, creativity, and relationships — require clarity, structure, and discipline. If you’re serious, don’t give up at the first sign of a speed bump.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Living in the past may cause you to feel distant or disconnected from family. Rather than suppressing your feelings, it’s better to be honest about what’s still weighing on your mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Order and structure will support you, not restrict you. Commit to a better routine, and you’ll feel sharper than ever.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Review your spending and saving patterns. Do they line up with your values and long-term goals? Be mature and consistent.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Every challenge that life throws your way is shaping you into a stronger person. If you’re feeling down, remember all the wisdom you’ve accumulated over the years.

For more, check out your tarot reading.