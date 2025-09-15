Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, September 15

Expect a slow start to your morning as the week begins under the tender Cancer moon, helping you prioritize comfort and your emotional well-being. A few extra minutes under the duvet or a comforting conversation with a loved one could make all the difference.

By mid-morning, sparks fly as loving Venus coordinates with diplomatic Mars. Your charm, grace, and lightheartedness will make sure people don’t forget your name. But you know what’s really memorable? Making people feel seen, appreciated, and uplifted.

Aries (March 20-April 18) When was the last time you had a heartfelt chat with a family member, or sat back and did nothing? Take it easy today. Say no to anything that seems burdensome or outside your comfort zone.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Body language and unspoken words may paint a general picture of how people feel. But reading too far between the lines can create space for misunderstandings. Don’t assume— directly ask what’s on their mind.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Comfort purchases can only offer temporary satisfaction. Get to the root of your needs and ask yourself how you can better nourish yourself today.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) You can be sensitive and strong. Your feelings may ripple into every interaction, but remember, you’re in control of how they color your day.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) How are you really feeling? Take time in solitude to process emotions that feel overwhelming or confusing. When you release what is weighing you down, you’ll avoid misdirecting your moodiness to the wrong person.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Emotional openness will strengthen your relationships. Unite with people over a meaningful cause or reach out to a friend who’s gone off the grid. Show that you care rather than playing it cool.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Your compassionate leadership is an underrated skill. Keep lighting the way. Take charge and make sure people feel heard and valued.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Take your time to reflect, ask questions, and tune into your intuition. You don’t have to rush to make up your mind or decide how you feel, especially when presented with different perspectives.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) A breakthrough could happen if you’re willing to be vulnerable. Have an honest conversation with someone you trust and let the floodgates open.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Listen closely. Your intuition will clue you into people’s feelings before they say what’s on their mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Small acts of self care will have a surprisingly big impact on your energy and mood. Make yourself a nourishing breakfast before racing out the door, or swap your morning coffee order for an herbal tea.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Reconnect to your inner child by carving out time to play, create, and express yourself freely. Showing affection will remind your loved ones how much you care.

