Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, September 16

The week begins with an emphasis on exploration and aspiration. The moon slips into dreamy Pisces, boosting your hopeful and inspired attitude. Reserve half an hour in your morning routine for creative expression while your mind is fresh.

Romanticize your daily rituals. Dress like the main character, even if you don’t have plans. Savor every sip of your morning coffee that you had to make at home. Sing in the car and ignore the traffic you’re sitting in.

As loving Venus lines up with sensitive asteroid Chiron, you’ll calm your midday frustrations when you seek beauty in the imperfect, incomplete moments.

By mid-afternoon, warrior planet Mars reaches the midpoint of the lunar nodes (which represent fate and destiny). You're at a crossroads with the option to clap back and take things personally or compose yourself before you react. Take the high road.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t let familial troubles get under your skin. Get some space to find your calm. Emotional outbursts will shut down lines of communication and understanding.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Feeling defensive? Having your ideas rejected can be painful, but it opens opportunities for negotiation. Get creative and collaborative.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Self-doubt is creeping in, casting a pessimistic shadow over your financial goals and aspirations. Focus on one day at a time, not the finish line, and let your passion sustain you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Hesitation around a newly presented opportunity may be a sign that you need more time to make a decision. ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ aren’t your only options.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A strong reaction to disagreement is a sign that you need to evaluate your perspective. Someone else’s contradictory ideas don’t invalidate your own.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) An opinionated tweet or passing comment from a friend may induce sensitive reactions. Think about the consequences of striking when you feel hurt. Better yet, switch your phone off until you cool off.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Concerns over maintaining a pristine reputation are causing you to side-step on important issues. You can be kind and direct about your feelings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your instinct to fight for what you believe in won’t lead to peaceful conclusions. Take a break and avoid confrontations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Opening up will provide the closeness you crave in your relationships. But you’ll have to confront the risk of being emotionally rejected. Dip your toe in the water before you open the floodgates.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Confrontations in your relationships are putting you on edge. Avoid a me-first attitude, even if your feelings are deeply involved. Addressing your partner's concerns alongside your own will strengthen your connection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You may feel increasingly sensitive at work. Master the ability to welcome feedback without taking things personally.