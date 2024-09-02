Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, September 2

This Labor Day grants you permission to frolic under the sun and indulge in the company of family and friends. You’re getting something off your chest this morning when Mercury (the planet of mindset) lines up with asteroid Chiron (representing your inner wounds). Laughter is the medicine your soul needs. Vulnerable yet playful and positive conversations will restore your confidence.

The new moon in self-critical Virgo peaks this evening, and it may be a total buzzkill. This work-oriented new beginning draws your attention to neglected priorities. A reunion with a relative who seems to have it all together might cause you to feel like you are underachieving.

Don’t beat yourself down with unhealthy comparisons. Seize this moment to set new goals and create a routine that supports a better direction. Mounting pressures are reminding you that you are responsible for your own success. Get real about how you have blocked your own growth.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You won't transform your life overnight. Ease your way into new patterns by figuring out your health and wellness goals. Throwing yourself into a rigorous workout or a food fad you saw on TikTok won't lead to lasting personal growth.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don't let one bad date or creative road block thwart your optimism. You'll learn more about your standards through failure rather than success. Explore new ways to put forward the most authentic version of yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Are your family members offering unsolicited opinions on the direction ofyour life? You don’t have to take what they say on board. However, it’s worth understanding the root of their concerns.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You can say all the right things and still be hit with a solid “no.” Practice accepting what you cannot control. Give people time to come around to your ideas.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you’re working hard to no avail, a new approach is needed — perhaps a more effective allocation of your time and resources, or the confidence to ask for the raise you deserve. Hold off on either until you clarify what success looks like for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stalled developments in your love life are helping you to focus on your personal growth. Accept what you cannot change and focus on discovering who you are individually.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re breaking psychological patterns with positive self-talk. Drop the self-deprecating humor and confront your lack of belief in your unique qualities and skills. You have more to offer than you get credit for.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Despite your best efforts, collaborative projects are taking a while to get off the ground. Simplify your wildest dreams into actionable steps, and enjoy the process of bringing them to life. Brainstorming with your friends may help you clear creative blocks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you’re the type to envision an intricate 10-year plan, prepare to slow down and account for frustrating obstacles and delays. Don’t abandon your career ambitions; restructure the timeline on which you expect to achieve them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Skepticism is healthy. But if you’re continually questioning other people’s beliefs, you might be labeled a hater. Listen and learn about contrasting perspectives without the urge to pick them apart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You can't move on without letting go. Allow yourself time to transition through the process of change, but call yourself out when you start using the past as an excuse to disengage from the present.