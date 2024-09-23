Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, September 23

This morning’s energy is passionate and intense. Venus in Scorpio entered the chat last night, and now falls into the path of intense Pluto. Expect an ambitious start to the week. Competitiveness or controlling behavior could stir up drama in your relationships.

Another significant turning point occurred on Sunday. The sun began a new cycle through Libra, initiating a season of peace and love. Prioritize honesty and diplomacy today. Think before you speak, and you’ll avoid putting your foot in your mouth when the moon clashes with Saturn retrograde.

The moon’s fusion with optimistic Jupiter lightens the mood this evening. Reach out to friends for a spontaneous get-together. An uplifting and playful atmosphere will quickly loosen up your tension.

Aries (March 21-April 19) People love the passion and fire you bring to collaborations — but not when you become demanding or controlling. Make sure you give others a chance to be heard.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t let your stubborn ideas drive a wedge in your relationships. Hear people out and explore the resistance you feel about certain polarizing beliefs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Working hard to no avail? It may be time to re-evaluate how you spend your energy and efforts. Make sure you aren’t neglecting your health to reach your next milestone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Taking the lead every now and then is attractive. But calling all the shots in your relationships could come off as selfish or suffocating. Pull back and let yourself be romanced for a change.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your responsibilities may be cutting in on the time you wish to spend at home or with family. Re-evaluate your priorities. How can you switch up your routines?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Are you coming on too strong? There’s a smoother way to express your passion, devotion, and desires without turning off your date. Be honest, but select your words carefully.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Demonstrate self-love by putting yourself first, unapologetically. It may take tremendous strength, but you’ll feel more empowered and in control of your life when you do.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) People find your air of mystery to be magnetic. But you may second-guess all the attention you’re receiving. Assess people’s intentions fairly without being cynical.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Are you keeping your interests, desires, or new relationship a secret to protect it from jealous eyes? Or are you harboring feelings of shame? Dive deeper, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Readjust your values, Capricorn. There’s ample time for solitude, but your friends won’t wait around forever for you to decide to spend quality time with them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t fixate on proving your suspicions or theories to friends. The truth will come to light when the time is right.