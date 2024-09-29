Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, September 30

Near-perfection won’t be satisfying enough this morning. The moon is in practical and precise Virgo, creating a tense opposition with responsible Saturn. Avoid seeking out problems to solve or worrying over inconsequential details.

Powerful and flirtatious forces carry you through the day as the sun bonds with Mercury in charming Libra. Say what’s on your mind and own it!

Meanwhile, reactive Mars is in the grips of Saturn, encouraging cautious and responsible action. Let your intuition light the way.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A heartfelt conversation with the person you love most will energize you. Lower your guard and be completely authentic. Let yourself be loved.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Make time for a little bit of work, then some much-needed play. You deserve to take a time-out from stress and indulge in the fruits of your labor.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Flirtatious words and a charming compliment may land you a date. Hold your standards high and let yourself be wooed. Enjoy it!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Brainstorm simple ways to elevate your home decor. New curtains or rotating your furniture can completely transform your space and turn your space into a sanctuary.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Mediate conversations to ensure all parties feel seen and heard. The shyer people in your environment will appreciate you giving them an opening to express themselves.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Instead of replicating other people’s budgets and plans, strike a balance between spending and saving that makes sense to you. Treat yourself in moderation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your energy is magnetic today. Use this to your advantage and ask for what you need. Lure people in with the power of charm and persuasion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Do what’s necessary to prioritize your peace. Cancel plans and get some well-needed alone time. People won’t be as bothered as much as you think.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You may unknowingly be the glue holding your group chat together. Take the lead with organizing plans, and don’t worry about making everyone happy. If you’re excited, your friends will be too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) People are paying more attention than you may realize. Luckily, your elegance is boosting your reputation. Put some more thought into your outfit of the day and be on your best behavior.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Someone in your life needs your words of wisdom. Offer your perspective without attempting to sway their decisions.