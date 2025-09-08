Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, September 8

The moon is in deep ocean waters this morning as it sails through dreamy Pisces, helping you source new inspiration. However, tension rises in the early afternoon when the moon bumps into stoic Saturn retrograde, bringing a moody and responsible vibe. Long-standing obligations may feel extra burdensome, but meeting them head-on could boost your resilience and sense of accomplishment.

By late afternoon, the moon catapults into daring Aries, setting the tone for bold assertion and emotional honesty. But a harsh connection to mystical Neptune creates confusion and impulsive misjudgments. Thankfully, Uranus in free-spirited Gemini and transformational Pluto retrograde lend their support by the early evening. Move on quickly and acknowledge your mistakes.

Aries (March 20-April 18) You are resilient to the core. Reflect on your difficult memories without dwelling on your guilt or regrets, and confront your fear of the unknown by embracing uncertainty.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Boundaries and expectations in your social life may need redefining, especially if you feel pressured to say “yes” to every invitation. Don’t worry, your true friends will value quality time over quantity.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Handle every piece of feedback with emotional maturity, especially if it comes from authority figures. Feeling the weight of others’ opinions comes with the territory of greater recognition and success.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) We all experience moments of self-doubt and uncertainty. It’s best to let these feelings pass before making decisions that could shape your future.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Expressing your deepest needs and most intimate feelings always comes with a risk, but don’t let fear stop you from being honest and vulnerable.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) You’re never as alone as you may feel. Reflect on the relationships that matter most to you and reach out — don’t wait for others to come to you.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Focus on what’s important and take one step at a time. Your responsibilities may feel heavier to manage, but avoidance will only give you more to worry about later.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Loss of creativity or stagnancy in your love life is a sign that you need to let loose. Don’t put so much pressure on yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Don’t let unresolved tension disturb your inner peace. You owe it to yourself to share your feelings with family and reinforce your boundaries at home.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Patience will prevent misunderstandings. Make sure you’ve heard someone clearly before offering your perspective. Don’t jump to conclusions.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Focusing on your long-term financial goals will protect you from impulsive spending. Assess what you already have before you click “add to cart.”

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Dive into your deepest feelings today rather than living in denial. A moment of introspection will boost your clarity and self-awareness.

