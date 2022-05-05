The most charming people have the ability to attract others towards them. They seem to know all the right words to say to get you on their side, they tend to make friends easily, and there’s just something about them that’s so likable. They have that type of personality that you can’t stay mad at for too long. Although everyone can learn how to be more charming and charismatic, some people are just naturally that way thanks to their birth chart. Astrologers say the most charming zodiac signs get that trait from their ruling planet.

“For charm, we look to Venus, the planet of coquettishness and beauty,” Clarisse Monahan, astrologer, tells Bustle. Signs that are ruled by Venus, like Taurus and Libra, tend to have Venus’ grace, charm, and ability to flirt even if they express it in different ways. As an air sign, Libra express their charm in a very elegant and eloquent way, while earthy Taurus expresses it more sensually. “Libra is better skilled at being charming in public and social situations, while Taurus’ charm shows through intimate encounters,” Monahan says.

Signs ruled by chatty Mercury, “jovial Jupiter,” and the bright and radiant Sun are also charming in their own way, says Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic. Jupiter and the Sun are known for being very generous and optimistic, while Mercury is curious, open-minded, and go-with-the-flow. Naturally, the signs they rule over would have those personality traits, giving them an enchanting edge.

With those factors in mind, these are the most charming signs in the zodiac, according to astrologers.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Like all earth signs, Taurus is known for being hardworking, practical and grounded, which are three traits that don’t exactly scream charming. Tauruses also fixed signs, meaning they come in the middle of their season in the zodiac, and thus have a tendency to be very stubborn. But due to their ruling planet Venus, Taurus has the natural ability to charm in their own way. “Taurus are more dashing, rugged and helpful with a Dudley Do-Right, ‘I’ll save you!’ type of charm as opposed to sister sign Libra, who uses beauty and sex appeal,” says Garbis. Taurus is someone you can count on to help you pick out an outfit for a big event that not only looks cute, but makes you feel good. They’re honest, reliable and loyal, which makes them charming in their own way.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle In addition to Venus, Garbis says signs ruled by Mercury also tend to have a lot of charm, as the swiftest planet is the ruler of communication. “Geminis know how to say the right thing in order to get their way or point across,” she says. “They never lack the words to express what they need, but need to be careful to not say too much or it may ruin their cause. Their charms, however, can turn quickly into head games.” Geminis are known for having different aspects of their personality — and sometimes you never know which version of them you’re going to get. They’re very adaptable and know how to read people, allowing them to charm the pants off of whoever they meet. At their worst, they can use their people skills for their own selfish purposes, such as sweet talking you into paying for lunch every time you go out.

Libra Zodiac Signs (September 23 - October 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Libra is likely to win the award for most charming zodiac sign. Not only are the scales ruled by Venus, they’re cardinal air signs who know how to communicate, and also own the seventh house of personal relationships. They’re the type of sign who always comes off as if they’re flirting even when they’re just being friendly, though they’re very skilled at flirting as well. According to Garbis, “They know how to charm to get attention and to get what they want. Most of the time they’re earnest with their charms, but they have been known to lay it on extra thick when they want something.” Despite that, Libras are kind, fair, and value harmony in their relationships. They want to make sure everyone is being treated fairly, which is why they’re so well liked.

Sources

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic