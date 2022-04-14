Your birth chart is layered with different planetary placements, and knowing the energies of the zodiac signs in your astrological profile can help you clear up whether you’re the type of person who sees through rose-colored glasses or if your point of view is more on the sardonic side. Maybe you align with the way Schitt’s Creek’s David Rose keeps a sturdy guard up at all times or perhaps Daria Morgendorffer’s skepticism is more your speed. Either way, you probably identify with being one of the most cynical zodiac signs.
Since your sun sign represents your core personality, this is a good placement to discern whether you err on the more skeptical side. If your sun sign is in an earth sign, which are notoriously pragmatic, you may see things in a much dimmer light than others. On the other hand, if your zodiac sign is ruled by Saturn, the stern planet governing discipline, that may also give you your pessimistic perspective.
You can also look to your moon sign to determine your penchant for being cynical. “The luminary of emotion and intuition will greatly influence how cynical a person is,” Lauren Ash, an astrologer, tells Bustle. This placement is associated with the inner self and reflects what we truly feel underneath. Your Mercury sign, which rules your communication style and mindset, is another placement to keep in mind. This placement rules your thought processes and how you express your ideas. If your moon or Mercury sign is stationed in a zodiac sign with strong Saturnian influences, there’s a good chance you’re a cynic.
Does your suspicion of others keep you weeding out those with questionable motives? You may be a certified skeptic. Keep reading to find out whether you’re one of the most cynical zodiac signs — if you trust the star’s judgment, that is.