Your birth chart is layered with different planetary placements, and knowing the energies of the zodiac signs in your astrological profile can help you clear up whether you’re the type of person who sees through rose-colored glasses or if your point of view is more on the sardonic side. Maybe you align with the way Schitt’s Creek’s David Rose keeps a sturdy guard up at all times or perhaps Daria Morgendorffer’s skepticism is more your speed. Either way, you probably identify with being one of the most cynical zodiac signs.

Since your sun sign represents your core personality, this is a good placement to discern whether you err on the more skeptical side. If your sun sign is in an earth sign, which are notoriously pragmatic, you may see things in a much dimmer light than others. On the other hand, if your zodiac sign is ruled by Saturn, the stern planet governing discipline, that may also give you your pessimistic perspective.

You can also look to your moon sign to determine your penchant for being cynical. “The luminary of emotion and intuition will greatly influence how cynical a person is,” Lauren Ash, an astrologer, tells Bustle. This placement is associated with the inner self and reflects what we truly feel underneath. Your Mercury sign, which rules your communication style and mindset, is another placement to keep in mind. This placement rules your thought processes and how you express your ideas. If your moon or Mercury sign is stationed in a zodiac sign with strong Saturnian influences, there’s a good chance you’re a cynic.

Does your suspicion of others keep you weeding out those with questionable motives? You may be a certified skeptic. Keep reading to find out whether you’re one of the most cynical zodiac signs — if you trust the star’s judgment, that is.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You see the world through a critical lens, Virgo, and it’s because you have high standards and refuse to lower them. You’re ruled by the sixth house of service, which speaks to your sense of altruism, but your selflessness comes with a healthy dose of skepticism that not everyone has the same intentions as you. “Virgos prefer their lives to run like a well-oiled machine. They are the perfectionists of the zodiac and give 110% in everything they do,” explains Ash. “However, this perfectionist streak can lead them to look for the bad in every situation or relationship. For Virgo, their cynicism comes from being fixated on the negative traits more so than the positive ones.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Your natural distrust of others is one of your hallmarks, Scorpio. After all, you’re ruled by Pluto, the planet governing secrets and taboo and the eighth house of death and transformation. This makes you fully aware of the darker side of life, and smart enough to keep your guard up at all times. “This fixed water sign feels deeply but prefers to play it safe with their emotions. It may not surprise you to learn the sign that is most associated with cycles ending, change, and upheaval isn’t too keen to think on the bright side,” Ash explains. “For Scorpio, their cynicism actually feels more like realism — though it certainly couldn’t hurt them to lighten up a little.”

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’re recognized for your deep-seated sense of responsibility, and you have your responsible planetary ruler, Saturn, to thank. As an earth sign, you’re naturally pragmatic, so it can be easy for you to be cynical. “Capricorns are so practical about everything that it can cause them to become discouraged and pessimistic about everything in life,” explains Ash. “Saturn can sometimes be seen as a restrictive force in astrology, which means having a heavy Capricorn influence in your chart is a sure sign that you tend to play it safe and are naturally skeptical of everything.”