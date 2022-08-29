The 3 Most Responsible Zodiac Signs

Showing up on time, keeping promises and being consistent doesn’t come easy to everyone. Chances are, you’ve noticed that through working on group projects or trying to make plans with your group of friends. Although there are several things that can determine how responsible someone is, their zodiac sign can be pretty influential. According to astrologers, there’s a reason why some zodiac signs are more responsible than others.

While it would be easy to give earth signs the title of “Most Responsible Zodiac Signs” by default, Taylor Jackson, a New York-based tarot reader and intuitive astrologer at Black Satin Venus says there’s much more to it than that. “The 12 zodiac signs have different perspectives on responsibility,” Jackson tells Bustle.

In fact, ranking the signs based on responsibility comes down to the sign’s element, ruling planet and unique sense of values. If you look at a sign’s planetary ruler, which influences a sign’s basic characteristics, some planets are naturally more responsible than others. For example Saturn is the planet of hard work, restrictions, and responsibility. Because of this, signs governed by Saturn tend to be very disciplined.

Taking each factor into consideration, here are the most responsible zodiac signs, according to Jackson and Ansley Echols, astrologer and founder of Purpose Vibes astrology.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Virgo is ruled by Mercury, which is all about communication and logic. According to Echols, Virgo’s ruling planet makes them intelligent and natural problem-solvers. It’s easy for them to jump in and take the lead when necessary, while at the same time being a supportive member of the team. Jackson adds, Virgo is a mutable earth sign that “moves like sand” and fills in the cracks in any organization. “They love plans and rules, and will build structure where there is none,” she says. “The only time a Virgo will let someone down is when they’ve overextended themselves and have yet to accept that they’re burned out.”

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Out of all the signs in the zodiac, the zodiac’s sea-goat tops the list for the most responsible sign. According to Jackson, Capricorn was pretty much born with a 401(k). “As the first Saturn-ruled sign, duty, responsibility, diligence, and patience are their core values,” she says. “Capricorn children have such old souls, they see themselves as peers to the adults around them and judge their actions accordingly.” As an earth sign, they’re very practical, grounded, and reliable. Capricorns are so responsible, they tend to have a hard time letting loose and having fun.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Rebellious Aquarius may not seem like the most responsible zodiac sign, but they are ruled by both Uranus and Capricorn. According to Echols, Uranus teaches us lessons through quick and sudden change. “Aquarius learns tough lessons from Saturn that suddenly put them on a completely new trajectory with Uranus,” she says. Aquarius also takes on responsibility in a way that’s unique from other signs. According to Jackson, water bearers feel responsible to the “collective,” and will fight for climate change, scientific advancement, and an overall sense of fairness in the world. “They have almost no loyalty to individuals or organizations that don’t align with their unique code of ethics, so this is where they can appear flaky,” Jackson says. However, once they have a cause they believe in, their stubborn fixed sign nature will cause them to fight until changes are made.

Sources

Ansley Echols, astrologer and founder of Purpose Vibes astrology

Taylor Jackson, a New York-based tarot reader and intuitive astrologer of Black Satin Venus.