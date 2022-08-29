The 3 Most Responsible Zodiac Signs

Showing up on time, keeping promises and being consistent doesn’t come easy to everyone. Chances are, you’ve noticed that through working on group projects or trying to make plans with your group of friends. Although there are several things that can determine how responsible someone is, their zodiac sign can be pretty influential. According to astrologers, there’s a reason why some zodiac signs are more responsible than others.
While it would be easy to give earth signs the title of “Most Responsible Zodiac Signs” by default, Taylor Jackson, a New York-based tarot reader and intuitive astrologer at Black Satin Venus says there’s much more to it than that. “The 12 zodiac signs have different perspectives on responsibility,” Jackson tells Bustle.
In fact, ranking the signs based on responsibility comes down to the sign’s element, ruling planet and unique sense of values. If you look at a sign’s planetary ruler, which influences a sign’s basic characteristics, some planets are naturally more responsible than others. For example Saturn is the planet of hard work, restrictions, and responsibility. Because of this, signs governed by Saturn tend to be very disciplined.
Taking each factor into consideration, here are the most responsible zodiac signs, according to Jackson and Ansley Echols, astrologer and founder of Purpose Vibes astrology.