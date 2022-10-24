This November, prepare for dramatic redirections as the total lunar eclipse in Taurus will stir up shocking endings in your work and financial life on Nov. 8. You may feel a deep calling to pack a bag and travel to a new destination on Nov. 16 when Venus enters Sagittarius. Make the most of this energy by sharing your love generously. It’s time to restore the sense of adventure and excitement in your relationships. Mercury will follow Venus’ lead on Nov. 17, when it begins its journey in philosophical Sagittarius. This will cause you to muse on bigger questions about the meaning of life and your purpose. This expansive and learning-focused energy is great for picking up a new skill or learning a language.

Sagittarius season will begin on Nov. 22, bringing larger-than-life energy that will inspire you to live life with passion, vigor, and a strong moral compass. Come Nov. 23, you will feel confident and lucky as the new moon in Sagittarius will expand your sense of possibility, bolster your belief in yourself, and restore any faith you may have lost this past month.

Jupiter — the ruling planet of Sagittarius season — will end its retrograde in dreamy Pisces on Nov. 23, bringing newfound clarity around your belief system and values. Move forward with purpose, compassion, and trust that your goals will work out the way you’ve always dreamed they would.

Happy birthday, Sagittarius!

Aries November Horoscope (March 21-April 19) Brace yourself. You may experience unexpected disruptions to your routine or the sudden loss of a personal item that will test your sense of comfort and security. Once Mercury enters Sagittarius on Nov. 17, you’ll find it easier to flow with life's unpredictable moments by holding onto a positive vision of the future. Remember, all changes are temporary.

Taurus November Horoscope (April 20-May 20) Your journey of self-discovery may lead to some difficult realizations. You must forgive yourself for the mistakes you’ve made in the past. Thankfully, the healing energy of Sagittarius season will support you in becoming a better version of yourself. What matters most is that you can acknowledge how your newfound wisdom would help you handle challenges differently today.

Gemini November Horoscope (May 21-June 20) This November, you may receive an unexpected apology from someone you share a history with, allowing you to get the closure you need to move on. Put issues behind you as quickly and authentically as possible, as you may inadvertently project your feelings onto your current relationships. Give a generous amount of love, time, and attention to your loved ones, and let yourself envision a future with the people you trust. Don’t allow your emotions to hold you back.

Cancer November Horoscope (June 21-July 22) Changes in your social circle could leave you disappointed but not surprised. Try not to take things too personally. Learn when to let go instead of holding onto people and connections that no longer serve your happiness. Pouring your time into your work will be a healthy way to escape what’s troubling you. Set realistic short-term goals for the month to keep yourself busy.

Leo November Horoscope (July 23-Aug. 22) If you’ve been on the fence about changing your career path, you could experience an unexpected shift that will help you make a decision. Pay attention to the signs around you and trust your gut, even if it steers you toward a pathway that seems like the harder route forward. The new moon in Sagittarius on Nov. 23 will be the perfect opportunity to begin a new creative venture that could blossom into something bigger. Believe in your potential to succeed at anything you’re passionate about.

Virgo November Horoscope (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Sometimes, life doesn’t unfold the way you had anticipated, but that doesn’t mean your past dreams were a waste of time. Try not to let your disappointment affirm your subconscious fears and self-doubt; the first step to manifesting new outcomes is to wholeheartedly believe that they exist. Sagittarius season will bring new opportunities to explore how your parents’ perspectives and beliefs have influenced your outlook.

Libra November Horoscope (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your security blanket may momentarily be stripped away, bringing shocking realizations about your self-worth that may affect your sense of stability. Consider whether you have a healthy attachment to your material and financial belongings. Once Mercury enters Sagittarius on Nov. 12, you will feel empowered to voice your hurt feelings instead of pretending you’re fine. Keeping the peace with others shouldn’t come at the expense of silencing yourself.

Scorpio November Horoscope (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) How well do you cope with change? You may be on the verge of ending a chapter with a loved one and starting a new journey that will test your ability to let go of the past and welcome the future. Trust that what’s coming for you is better than what you have now. Focus on building a sturdy foundation for your relationships that is centered around trust and mutual freedom.

Sagittarius November Horoscope (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You may have to deal with the uncomfortable transition of changing work environments and getting used to a new routine. However, once Venus enters your sign on Nov. 16, your enthusiasm and passion for life will increase. Explore your interests, learn something new, and teach the people around you how to live in the moment. Try to keep a positive attitude through life's ups and downs.

Capricorn November Horoscope (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The lunar eclipse in Taurus on Nov. 8 could spark the end of a relationship or project that you knew deep down wasn’t meant to be. Take what you’ve learned from the experience and use it to acquire more wisdom — consider what went well and what you want going forward. During times of self-doubt, reach out to your friends who can help you stay focused on the bigger picture.

Aquarius November Horoscope (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The month will get off to a healing start, making it the ideal time for you to dive deep and explore how your early childhood experiences have influenced your emotional attachments. Opportunities to clear the air with a family member could arise. If they do, take the opportunity to leave issues behind and start fresh. On Nov. 23, the new moon in Sagittarius will carry huge manifesting potential; make the most of this energy by setting your dreams in motion.