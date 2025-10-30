Here’s Your November Horoscope

Mars strides into freedom-seeking Sagittarius on Nov. 4, setting the month off to an explorative start. You’re on an independent quest for truth and new learning experiences. However, current projects call for completion under the Taurus full moon on Nov. 5. Steady yourself before you dive into your next adventure.

The vibe turns sultry and intimate when loving Venus dips into seductive Scorpio on Nov. 6. However, jealousy and secrecy are on the rise. Transparency with your partner will deepen your connection and build trust.

Uranus, the cosmic wild card, retreats into cautious Taurus on Nov. 7, revealing how you have clung to your comfort zone. As you re-evaluate where you have resisted growth and change, Mercury hits reverse in Sagittarius on Nov. 9. Travel disruptions, miscommunication, and delays may throw a wrench in your plans, but this is an opportunity in disguise to establish clarity rather than rushing ahead.

Jupiter in tender Cancer joins the line-up of retrograde planets with its own backspin beginning on Nov. 11. You may have shifting ideas around security, family, heritage, and belonging, which only grow more intense when Mercury resurfaces in Scorpio on Nov. 18. Hold off on reacting to knee-jerk opinions, especially if you’re feeling sensitive.

The transformative Scorpio new moon arrives on Nov. 20, offering an opportunity to wipe the slate clean. Release any lingering resentment toward the past that might prevent you from starting over.

This month’s deep healing energy gradually shifts toward optimism and hope. Look for the silver lining when expansive Sagittarius season begins on Nov. 21. Shortly after, wise Saturn stations direct on Nov. 27, ending its retrograde in Pisces. You may now have a better understanding of the experiences that have allowed you to grow and mature, as difficult as they may have been.

Finally, on Nov. 30, Venus lands in open-hearted Sagittarius to lift the mood. Encouraging your loved ones to explore their own path is the greatest sign of trust and devotion. Let them fly.

Happy Birthday, Sagittarius!

Aries (March 20-April 18) November kicks off with a rush of momentum that awakens your hunger for growth. Plan a trip, take a class, or pitch that big idea you’ve been keeping to yourself. You may be full of passion and inspiration, but that doesn’t mean you should indulge in careless risk-taking. Keep your spirits high, but review plans carefully before committing to them. The second half of the month calls for an examination of where you’ve invested your energy. Has your hard work paid off? Are your relationships deepening as you make a greater effort to be open, trusting, and vulnerable? Slow down and reflect on your progress.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Things are coming full circle in November. The full moon lands in your sign on Nov. 5, encouraging you to focus on what is within your power to control, like your attitude, priorities, and reactions. Later this month, your relationships take center stage. Don’t let the heat of your emotions cause you to overlook dynamics that aren’t mutual or developing. Meaningful, drama-free connections don’t just occur; they’re built through honesty and devotion. By mid-month, you may be more prepared for vulnerable and transparent conversations around your expectations, commitments, and agreements. Re-evaluate what you really need and communicate with courage. You may end the month feeling more confident in the strength of your bonds.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Give more attention to your close connections this month. Mars is in adventurous Sagittarius from Nov. 4, encouraging initiative and decisive action. Direct intentions will leave less room for misunderstandings when Mercury retrograde stirs up a mental whirlwind on Nov. 9. Clarify expectations, address issues as they arise, and make sure your loved ones know where you stand. You’re on a roll at work with no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Set short-term goals under the Scorpio new moon on Nov. 20 that will keep you motivated, and don’t be afraid to shake up your usual ways of doing things if needed.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) It’s time to tackle those unfinished projects and make real progress toward your work and wellness goals. Early November could spark a health kick or deeper reflection on what a balanced and fulfilling life looks like for you. Find a routine that energizes you. When one door closes, another opens. Releasing a goal or dream that didn’t manifest, or an unsupportive friend, could create space for something new — perhaps a steamy romance, a hobby, or a creative project. Let this new chapter unfold naturally, especially when excitement tempts you to rush ahead.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Ready to explore your romantic side? Beginning on Nov. 4, Mars treads through free-spirited Sagittarius, creating a wave of inspired energy. Follow your gut and pursue who (or what) awakens your passion and joy. This could not come at a better time — you’re wrapping up a career chapter and could be on the verge of a satisfying accomplishment. Celebrate your wins, big or small, and treat yourself to some well-earned fun. A fierce love for your nearest and dearest grows this month. But do you feel like you’re receiving the same effort and affection in return? Rehash conversations with a partner or relative about your needs and desires. Initiating change now could lead to deeper fulfillment later.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Move toward what feels liberating this November. Your family or roommate will root for you, even if they aren’t tagging along on your next journey. New learning experiences await when you immerse yourself in an unfamiliar environment. However, your stubborn beliefs may be tested when life reveals a bigger picture you couldn’t see before. Reflect on new information that feels significant and even provoking. The end of the month is for sharpening your communication skills. Beginning on Nov. 18, Mercury retrograde in Scorpio calls for introspection, while the Scorpio new moon on Nov. 20 urges a mindset shift. During meaningful conversations, listen attentively.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Be bold this November. When you’re confident, outspoken, and flexible, you'll be amazed by what you can achieve in a single month. Follow your curiosity and assert your opinion, but be wary of rushing decisions when you’re excited. When Mercury retrograde begins on Nov. 9, you might find yourself revisiting past conversations and addressing misunderstandings caused by exaggeration or overlooking important details. Stay focused on your values, priorities, and financial goals leading up to the regenerative Scorpio new moon on Nov. 20. This is the perfect moment to strengthen your self-esteem and end patterns of comparison before the month’s end.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Rebuilding your connections on honest foundations is an uncomfortable process, but your needs are evolving, your self-worth is deepening, and your relationships must undergo change, too. Listen to your body, and it’ll tell you everything you need to know: Who makes you feel safe? Which relationships must be released? Where you are most comfortable? When alluring Venus heads into your sign on Nov. 6, your energy is both magnetic and mysterious. But mid-month’s hazy energy suggests misunderstandings and confusion around how you present yourself. Are you sending mixed signals? Look deeper within to explore who you are becoming and what this version of yourself wants.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) This bold month is for showcasing your talents and initiating an adventure that hasn’t felt possible until now. But plans may be slow to get off the ground when the mid-month retrograde energy sends you back to the drawing board. With this in mind, start slow. Complete unfinished projects and reflect on what you truly want before beginning again. Old fears and suppressed worries may resurface around mid-month. But optimism will quickly return once the sun and loving Venus enter your sign, dialing up your charisma, passion, and presence. Validate your concerns without losing hope.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) It takes a lot more than hard work and an ambitious game plan to succeed. This November is for slowing down and plotting your next move behind the scenes. Confront the fears that are holding you back or the stories that cause you to doubt your potential. As you work quietly to build inner strength, you’ll naturally align with new allies and opportunities that feel right. As you reconsider your shared goals and aspirations, you may have a better idea of what makes you happy and what feels stagnant. Pursue your dreams whole-heartedly and let your relationships evolve without resistance. You won’t have to convince the people who love and value you to stick around.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Reconnect to your community this month. When Mars lights up your social life on Nov. 4, you may feel a surge of motivation to respond to unanswered texts. However, balancing friendship and personal ambitions could become an increasing challenge. You need a solid support system and boundaries. During the first two-thirds of the month, quality time with family will hold you steady, but when Sagittarius season begins on Nov. 23, it's your friends and community that will remind you what life’s all about: adventure, connection, and possibility. Speak openly about your dreams and let people in on the process as you build toward your goals.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) If you want to succeed, you’ll need to get comfortable with having eyes on your work. Step into a more visible role this November. Don’t wait until you feel ready — keep showing up and taking up space until confidence becomes second nature. Opportunities are heading your way, but not all of them will be aligned with your purpose. Take time to reassess your professional goals and direction. Be brave enough to turn down an offer that doesn’t feel right; something better may be just around the corner. The learning-focused new moon on Nov. 20 is for investing in your growth and education. Expanding your knowledge will help you shine.

