Here’s Your November Horoscope

November opens in the deep end. The new moon rises in uncompromising Scorpio on Nov. 9. Prepare to get real about what you want. What are you finally ready to release in order to get it? This isn’t the time for half-measures or surface-level intentions. The choices you make now carry a lasting weight, so consider them carefully.

The fog finally lifts on Nov. 13, when Mercury retrograde ends in Scorpio. It may feel easier to pick up the thread of a conversation, decision, or idea you have been circling since late October.

The next day, Venus follows suit when it stations direct in Libra. The culmination of this retrograde is the exhale you’ve been waiting for. Notice what has changed about what you are willing to give and receive to sustain a relationship.

After all of Scorpio season’s intensity, the sun’s ingress into Sagittarius on Nov. 22 swings open a window and lets the light back in. Adventure and hope are back on the table. Look forward and aim high.

Electric energy buzzes around the full moon in Gemini on Nov. 24. Uranus, the planet of innovation and change, links up with the bright supermoon. A breakthrough could be on the horizon, the kind that leads you to finally share what’s on your mind. However, one thing remains uncertain: how other people will respond. Don’t let this stop you from speaking your truth.

When motivated Mars enters precise Virgo on Nov. 25, effort, discipline, and methodical action beat impulsivity. The goals that have been gaining momentum now require focus and a plan of execution. Roll up your sleeves and dive into the real, productive work — then relax the next day with some turkey and cranberry sauce.

Happy birthday, Sagittarius!

Aries (March 20-April 18) Good news, Aries! The words you couldn’t find in October may spring to mind with clarity this month. That conversation you’ve been dreading could turn out to be the one that actually frees you. Don’t be afraid to revisit a situation that has tested your honesty, trust, and ability to be vulnerable. Whether you are hashing out a shared financial burden or getting intimate with a partner, you could walk into Sagittarius season (beginning on Nov. 22) feeling optimistic about what lies ahead. Rather than letting your thoughts fester, speak up in the moment. Luck is on your side.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) All relationships have ups and downs, but they shouldn’t feel permanently exhausting. After the intimate Scorpio new moon on Nov. 9, you may have a clearer idea of what’s worth fighting for. How can you turn over a new leaf? By mid-month, complicated issues at work can be resolved through stronger collaboration. Remember your worth and think twice before you pick up other people’s responsibilities again. In late November, a breakthrough might inspire you to reallocate your time, energy, money, and resources. This is your green light to invest in your creative side hustle or a promising romantic connection.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) For you, the whole month is building toward the full moon in your sign on Nov. 24. But first, you should lay the groundwork. In early November, you need to adjust your priorities. Cut out whatever’s been draining your energy, and focus on habits and activities that fill your cup. An old passion project or romantic connection could find its worth again ahead of Sagittarius season (beginning on Nov. 22). If you feel hopeful, dive in. Finally, the full moon brings surprising clarity on what needs to change within in order for you to manifest the life you really want. Don’t underestimate what can click into place when you let go. Only worry about what you can control.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Don’t be surprised when the passion, connection, and spark you thought was lost makes a dramatic return. The Scorpio new moon on Nov. 9 creates space for you to get clear on your values, hidden desires, and what will truly make you happy. This kind of self-reflection could be a powerful magnet for love. However, don’t expect to figure out all the answers at once. Clarity will come gradually and certain outcomes will remain uncertain. On Nov. 24, try not to worry about the missing pieces when the full moon lights up your psychological sector. Choose your next step and see it through.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Unresolved feelings have been churning in the background, creating a moody start to the month. However, when you are committed to building bridges — not burning them — you may finally make progress. Lead with honesty and speak with care. The second half of the month revives the fire in your social life, but concerns about your budget and schedule could hinder your ability to live in the moment. Don’t be irresponsible, but stay as flexible as possible. Your friendships are worth their weight in gold.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Confusion turns into clarity this month. Mark your calendar for Nov. 13, when Mercury retrograde switches gears, alleviating the pressure you feel to dissect the subliminal meaning of every text or email. In order to get conversations moving again, you don’t necessarily need to find the perfect words for expressing yourself. Start by recognizing that your voice has value, even if others disagree with your perspective. Around mid-month, your focus shifts toward pursuing your life’s purpose. On Nov. 25, calculating Mars enters your sign, boosting your energy, discipline, and drive. Forge your own way rather than adhering to other people’s standards. Your journey is yours alone.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Venus, your ruling planet, is in retrograde from Oct. 3 - Nov. 14. Your attention has been focused on the hard work of examining who you are, what you want, and whether you’re willing to ask for it. However, don’t expect immediate progress once this phase wraps up. Acknowledge where self-doubt still keeps you stuck. A deep hunger for meaningful conversation kicks in during the second half of the month. Whether you engage in thoughtful debates, pick up a new book, or listen to a podcast that blows your mind, prepare for your outlook to radically change — or at least you’ll plant new seeds.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) November opens with a deep personal reset. The new moon rises in your sign on Nov. 9, setting the stage for new goals, intentions, and ideas around how you want to show up in the world. You can reinvent yourself at any moment, even on a random Wednesday, if you’re tired of holding back. Your self-awareness sharpens on Nov. 13. Mercury travels forward in your sign, dissolving the intense air of mystery you’ve been projecting that’s kept some people at arm’s length. If you are emerging from an extended period of solitude, be wary of rushing into trust, consistency, and comfort. Nothing worth having is built overnight. People will treat you more warmly if you act with confidence and generosity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) You’ve been bravely confronting your fears for months, and you’ve finally earned a break. Relax and release the negativity! The real shift comes on Nov. 22, when the sun reinvigorates your sign. Suddenly, you’re back to your best self. You don’t need to force optimism, and adventures seem to be looking for you, not the other way around. Pursue what makes you feel alive. That said, your partner may ask where they fit into your solo exploration. If relationships don’t steal your focus at the end of the month, your career might take to the spotlight. Move with a plan.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Any uncertainty surrounding your career or public image will resolve in the first two weeks of the month. A relationship with a boss or mentor may move in a positive new direction, or you might find yourself getting involved with a community that shares your values. Either way, welcome the support! As a hard-working Capricorn, you struggle to accept that rest can be productive. Everyone needs to recharge, and when Sagittarius season begins on Nov. 22, it’s your turn. Use introspection as a healing practice. As a result of your quiet time, you may be inspired to make a change in your lifestyle. Once your energy returns, set things into motion as soon as possible.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) It’s difficult to plan your life when you are questioning the very principles that have long underpinned your definition of success. Give yourself grace for the slow progress made this autumn. You may be stumbling toward something more valuable than you realize: a renewed sense of passion and purpose. Once Mercury and Venus station direct on Nov. 13 and 14, follow your heart with unwavering loyalty. Share your inspiration and the ideas that have motivated you with your friends or followers. If you’re single or casually dating, a sudden peak in your love life could coincide with the flirtatious Gemini full moon on Nov. 24. Just keep in mind that you are in an important season of building. Enjoy what feels light and playful, but be cautious of entering a serious commitment until you are more certain of what you are able to invest.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) If a new course of study or philosophical idea calls your name, go all in. You may discover a belief or intellectual field that resonates with where you are now rather than who you used to be. Before you hand over your credit card, however, wait for the hazy retrograde energy to settle around Nov. 14. If you are itching for a bigger life during the second half of the month, the right move is to follow your feelings rather than your fears. Be discerning about who you team up with this month. Make sure they share your enthusiasm and seriousness about building in a new direction.

For more, check out your tarot reading.