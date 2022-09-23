Here's your horoscope for October 2022.

The month will open with Mercury retrograde ending in Virgo on October 2, allowing you to think, communicate, and analyze details with clarity. Pluto will follow Mercury's lead on October 8, when its retrograde winds down in controlled Capricorn. As you emerge from this introspective period, you'll notice you have a deeper awareness and understanding of world issues. Brace yourself for dramatic endings as the full moon in Aries on October 9 will challenge you to express yourself without allowing your passion to fuel heated confrontations. You'll find it easier to understand other points of view once Mercury moves into balanced and diplomatic Libra on October 10. This flirtatious energy will amp up your charm and inspire you to make the first move.

Together, the sun and Venus will brave the passionate waters of Scorpio on October 23, spicing up your love life. Expect a surge in your energy, drive, and ambition. On the same day, Saturn retrograde will end in responsible Aquarius, making it much easier to push forward without difficult reminders of where you went wrong in the past. By October 25, the second eclipse season of the year will kick into gear, marked by the solar eclipse in Scorpio. This revealing new moon will challenge you to face your hidden motivations and come to terms with your inner feelings.

When Jupiter retrograde dips back into Pisces on October 28, you’ll feel the pull to reconnect with your faith, explore your spiritual beliefs, or reflect on your values. Mars retrograde will begin on October 30, inviting you to slow down and choose your words carefully.

Happy birthday, Scorpio!

Aries October Horoscope (March 21-April 19)

This month, you will face new challenges to close old chapters without lingering tension. Express yourself freely, but notice when your need to be right or to be heard has caused you to have prolonged arguments that aren’t worth it. You may feel an increased yearning to connect with people on deep and intimate levels. Work on your ability to trust others by moving toward healing the parts of yourself that are still wounded from past relationships.

Taurus October Horoscope (April 20-May 20)

Your stubbornness could get you into trouble this month. Prove your point without disturbing your inner peace, and watch out for people who intentionally try to get a rise out of you. Your love life may be at the center of your attention, especially if you have someone special that you’re yearning to spend more time with. Make sure you aren’t forming unhealthy attachments by scheduling necessary “me time.”

Gemini October Horoscope (May 21-June 20)

Things could get heated in your social life, encouraging you to step up as a leader to ensure your friends or community feel heard. An increase in your drive could see you taking on more projects at work that excite you, as you inspire your colleagues with your energy and enthusiasm. On October 30, Mars’ frustrating retrograde will begin in your sign, calling you to focus on fewer things at once to keep your efficiency steady.

Cancer October Horoscope (June 21-July 22)

A surge of activity in your public and professional life could increase the attention you receive this month. However, this could unearth insecurities surrounding your self-worth that will test your resilience. As the month progresses, you could see the start of a new and exciting romance or decide to pour your time and energy into a new passion project. When Mars retrograde begins on October 30, your emotions will fluctuate less, allowing you to separate your intuition from your emotional instincts.

Leo October Horoscope (July 23-Aug. 22)

Stand up for what you believe in this month, but remember you don’t have to prove your knowledge to anyone — especially those who are determined to pick apart what you say. Intense and mysterious Scorpio season will begin on October 23, encouraging you to persist through challenges and demonstrate your loyalty to those you love. However, the turbulent solar eclipse on October 25 will challenge you to face the truths you’ve ignored about family matters and how they have affected you.

Virgo October Horoscope (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

October will get off to a transformative start, bringing dramatic events that could cause you to consider whether you have invested enough time and energy on your healing and growth. Your senses will sharpen, allowing you to decipher the truth from lies. However, rushing to share your discoveries and doing what you think is best might not go down well with people who need to figure things out on their own. Learn when to step back instead of taking control.

Libra October Horoscope (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could be on the verge of a milestone in your relationship that could see you taking things to the next level. Don’t let your insecurities interfere with what feels right in your heart. With the sun and Venus illuminating your financial life, you may feel more ambitious and driven to achieve your goals. However, you may have to address your deep-rooted fears of losing the things you have worked hard to attain.

Scorpio October Horoscope (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Working well with others will require you to adjust your attitude and behavior this October. Your colleagues may interpret your passion and drive as being bossy or overly critical if you’re coming on too strong. Remember, a good leader knows when to compromise and how to listen to others’ ideas. Come October 23, Scorpio season will begin, putting you directly in the spotlight. Learn to reach out for support when you need it instead of suffering in silence — people want to be there for you!

Sagittarius October Horoscope (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you’ve been longing for your freedom and independence, talk things out with the person you are dating and find a way to restore balance in your life. However, if your feelings are growing stronger by the day, it may be time to talk to your partner about where things are going. The second half of the month could challenge you to address your suppressed feelings or resentment toward people who have hurt, annoyed, or betrayed you. Moving on will require you to stop rehashing the past.

Capricorn October Horoscope (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Get ready for new opportunities to confront your feelings or the people that have interfered with your happiness. Strive to make internal changes to influence your external reality. If there’s a big goal on your mind, you may feel more determined to succeed at making your dreams a reality. However, try not to uphold a rigid timeline, as you may be thrown off course by drama or delays if you insist on working without help from others.

Aquarius October Horoscope (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Use your forward-thinking to get ahead of problems before they escalate. You may need to initiate conversations to address disagreements which will be worth the initial discomfort you feel once you've cleared the air and found common ground. Just try not to be too blunt in your delivery. This October is a great month for you to push toward your future aspirations. Strive to influence progress in your career field without craving recognition for your efforts.

Pisces October Horoscope (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your hard work and attention toward healing will pay off, bringing financial and material rewards or a boost to your resilience and self-esteem. When Mercury enters Libra on October 10, you may need to work on shifting your mindset. Collaborate with people who inspire you instead of trying to keep up with them. You may be in pursuit of deeper meanings to your life experiences as we move into Scorpio season on October 23. Through moments of quiet reflection and stillness, the answers you seek will find you.