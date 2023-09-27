Here's Your October Horoscope

Brace yourself! With Eclipse season right around the corner, October promises dramatic life adjustments that incentivize you to restore your inner peace and focus on yourself. Living in internal and external harmony is a growing priority as Mercury dances through peaceful Libra on Oct. 4. Make a stronger effort to understand both sides of every argument to soothe tensions and avoid drama. After an extended period of cultivating self-love, Venus plods through helpful Virgo on Oct. 8, shifting your priorities toward encouraging and supporting others.

Powerhouse Pluto turns direct in diligent and controlled Capricorn on Oct. 10, triggering your subconscious acknowledgment that you’ve ended a massive chapter of inner transformation. Ready to start anew, your drive and motivation will finally return as Mars crashes through passionate Scorpio on Oct. 12, reawakening your ambitious instincts. At last, you’re making progress and making necessary sacrifices to make the fresh start you deserve, especially once the Solar Eclipse in Libra arrives on Oct. 14 to serve up powerful twists of fate.

Mindset-ruling Mercury is on the move again, piercing through deep-thinking Scorpio on Oct. 22 to activate your investigative side. Read between the lines and maintain an air of mystery and privacy as we plunge into the depths of the scorpion’s season on Oct. 23 — strangers on the internet don’t need to know your every move. Prepare for game-changing conclusions under the disruptive Lunar Eclipse in Taurus on Oct. 28. At last, a chapter of financial turbulence is ending, restoring your faith in your ability to regain a sense of stability and control.

Happy birthday, Scorpio!

October wants you to work on becoming a better lover, colleague, and friend. Every interaction is an opportunity to communicate with more awareness of other unique perspectives. Practice your patience and politeness, and be respectful of others — particularly in work settings. Focus on what you can do for people rather than what they can do for you; offer to help a stranger in need or to support your coworker with a project. In time, you will build deeper connections to people who value you.

Your love life is on full display, highlighting opportunities to deepen the intimacy you share with others. Take the lead with planning dates or sending the first text, and understand that personal sacrifices and compromises must be made to protect the stability of your relationship. The month ends with a dramatic lunar eclipse in your zodiac sign on Oct. 28, which heralds a full circle moment and conclusion to a chapter of personal growth. Reflect on how your outlook on life has changed.

Slowly but surely, you will overcome the psychological barriers that have hindered your ability to achieve your ambitions, and in the process, realize the importance of working hard in silence and making decisions that aren’t swayed by fear. You’re more likely to achieve your targets and intentions in October as Mars darts through Scorpio on Oct. 12, powering your productivity and determination. Even if your perfectionism stalls you creatively, don’t move forward with a project until you’re happy with your results.

You wield the power to decide where you place your attention. Choose wisely, Cancer, and protect your peace from petty issues that cause excessive concerns. Leaning on your loved ones as a pillar of support, you’ll venture back into the dating world with a stronger awareness of how you need to be loved. Discuss your values and interests with clarity, and don't be afraid of having high standards that scare away the wrong people. Embrace your passionate side and sensitivity, believing you can be loved without diluting aspects of yourself.

Tired of all the drama, Leo? You may assert yourself into the role of being a mediator to help the people around you resolve conflicts and come to mutual understandings and agreements. Try not to be consumed by other people’s problems, as this will distract you from getting your own priorities in order. Feeling more organized and motivated, you’ll be prepared to make important decisions that affect your comfort and stability. Keep the future of your career in mind with every step.

Your priorities will shift in October as your financial goals, routines, and resources come into focus. Calculate every decision and purchase with a greater awareness of what’s good for you, and live life in moderation. A well-timed paycheck, bonus, or new income stream will offer relief and encourage you to treat yourself without guilt. Invest in yourself, whether that’s with a spa day or a new pair of hiking boots.

This month calls for intentional self-care habits to calm your insecurities. Address your innermost needs and feelings without looking to others for validation. At first, it may feel uncomfortable to step into your power and assume the role of the director of your life. However, the time you pour into rebuilding yourself from the inside out will be revitalizing and rewarding. Contrary to what your fear tells you, the people who care about you most will celebrate you for putting yourself first.

Your perfectionism may intensify in October. You may not feel like you have control over your spiraling thoughts until Mars plunges into your own sign on Oct. 12, imbuing you with discipline. As you shift your energy and attention from your mind to your body and actions, you will soothe your patterns of overthinking. A fated turning point in your relationships, brought forth by the lunar eclipse in Taurus on Oct. 28, could end with a split or an upgrade to the next level. Remember, everything happens for a reason.

Potential collaborations will appear as you get closer to new people who support your career growth. Avoid projecting your feelings by releasing the resentment and distrust you feel toward people in your past. Your hard work will be noticed by many in October, but a lack of clarity and confidence in your direction will hold you back. Make sure your intentions and motivations are in the right place.

It’s time to shed the label of independence that you’ve clung to with pride and realize that you don’t need to hustle and grind alone when there’s a network of people waiting and willing to help you. Your career takes center stage in October, fuelled by the gradual return of your creative flow and entrepreneurial magnetism — but this next chapter calls for a new approach. Choose the path of least resistance, making sacrifices where necessary to maintain your internal balance and mental wellbeing as you journey toward success.

You will be exposed to different cultures, beliefs, and opinions in October that challenge you to keep an open mind and refrain from invalidating other people's perspectives. Learn from others without judgment. Acknowledging how your attitude has been shaped by your life experiences will enable you to cultivate a better understanding of the people whom you don’t agree with. Expect to see the end of a difficult chapter involving family members, or to have an unexpected travel opportunity present itself.

Pisces, your investigative mind will lead you down new roads of reflection, creating windows of opportunity to learn something new and deepen your faith. Don't get swept up in an obsessive search for answers and meaning, especially if you’re looking for information to confirm your judgment rather than to expand your mind. If your effort and energy aren’t matched in your relationships, resist the urge to demand reciprocity before offering your support. There might be a hidden reason why someone in your life is withdrawing, and you may be able to help.