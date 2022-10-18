When Sagittarius, the zodiac’s fun-loving wanderer, meets Pisces, the dreamy romantic, it can feel like a match made in heaven. Sagittarius longs to have an easygoing partner who’ll join them on last-minute adventures, while Pisces will do anything to be with the person they love. For a while, these two can enjoy dreaming big, exploring the world, and falling in love. However, they’ll have to face reality at some point, and when that happens, it may not be the perfect situation they initially thought. Sagittarius and Pisces’ compatibility shows why this fire and water pair may be better off as friends.

As Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach, tells Bustle, Sagittarius and Pisces feel like soulmates at the beginning of a relationship. “When these two signs find each other, it’s the start of a journey of growth,” she says. “Sagittarius will learn how to love without limits, while Pisces will see the world, like Sagittarius, through rose-tinted spectacles. This pair really completes each other.”

On the plus side, both Sagittarius and Pisces are mutable signs, which means they’re flexible and embrace change. According to Bennet, “nothing is off the table for these two.” They’re open to adventure and love trying new things both in and out of the bedroom. They also share the same ruling planet, Jupiter, which is the plane of expansions and luck. Because of this, their relationship may get a “double dose of good fortune and lady luck will smile down on them.”

Although Sagittarius and Pisces can be seen as soulmates who complete each other, it doesn’t necessarily mean happily ever after is in their future. Fiery Sagittarius and watery Pisces have elements that oppose each other, which means they express their energy in ways that are incompatible. According to Bennet, Sagittarius is very direct to the point that their words can become hurtful, while Pisces is very sensitive. This may cause some tension between the two from time to time. “As long as Sagittarius can show tact and diplomacy, Pisces' feelings will remain intact,” Bennet says.

Sagittarius & Pisces Sexual Compatibility

In astrology, Sagittarius and Pisces form a square aspect, which means they’re 90 degrees apart in the zodiac wheel. Typically, there’s a lot of tension in squared signs, which can lead to extra passion in the bedroom. According to Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, Sagittarius and Pisces’ sex life will be extra spicy due to them working out a buildup of issues in other areas of their relationship.

“Sagittarius likes to have fun in the bedroom and Pisces gets to express their emotions in a physical way,” Garbis says. “If Pisces is a little too pent-up with frustrations, this could make for a wild ride. They both expect pleasure and love to please and may have a fun, rambunctious time in the sack.”

Sagittarius & Pisces Emotional Compatibility

Emotionally, Sagittarius and Pisces make a poor match. According to Bennet, Pisces wants deep and meaningful love, while Sagittarius is more reserved when it comes to sharing emotions. “Sagittarius will need to take the leap emotionally to satisfy Pisces’ emotional and, ultimately, sexual needs,” she says. If not, this isn’t a relationship that Pisces will stay in for very long.

On the flip side of this, Sagittarius is a freedom-loving sign who’s most comfortable when they have the ability to go off and do their own thing. Their lifestyle doesn’t exactly mesh well with Pisces who wants to become “one” with their partner. Sagittarius may feel like Pisces is too “needy” for them and may decide they’re better off elsewhere. “Both will need to compromise for it to work,” Bennet says.

Sagittarius & Pisces Communication Compatibility

When it comes to communication, Sagittarius and Pisces will have their ups and downs. When it’s good, Sagittarius is very funny and will keep their Pisces partner laughing, while Pisces will be the supportive partner who listens whenever Sagittarius needs to vent. However, there will be moments when communication can be tense, especially since their values are very different.

“Their conversations may be light due to Sagittarius’ uncaring disposition, which may upset Pisces who likes to take things seriously,” Garbis says. “However both of these signs are understanding and may find a connection through talking with each other. They’re easy signs to talk to, which will be a plus in their relationship. As long as they keep conversations light, fun, and playful, they’ll have a good time.” If things get too intense, Sagittarius may tune Pisces out, which will only lead to hurt feelings and frustration.

Unfortunately, problem-solving isn’t this couple’s strong suit. Sagittarius likes to brush things off, while Pisces tends to drag everything to the surface like old issues that have never been resolved. According to Garbis, Pisces may find themselves flustered while dealing with their partner, and Sagittarius may up and leave if they feel cornered. Unless both partners are mature and committed to the partnership to talk things out and figure out a solution to their problems, they may end up going their separate ways.

Sagittarius & Pisces Dating Compatibility

When it comes to dating, Sagittarius and Pisces’ compatibility is pretty high at the beginning. “Sagittarius is so fun to date and it’s so easy to fall in love with them, and Pisces is cute, adorable, and easy to love as well,” Garbis says. “In the early phases of this relationship, things can be very sunny and very lovely.”

They’ll have a lot of adventures together. As the zodiac’s resident hopeless romantic, Pisces is the type of sign that will drop everything to be with their partner. When Sagittarius asks them to come along on a last-minute road trip out of town, Pisces won’t hesitate to say yes.

However, the honeymoon phase can only last for so long. “When things get too serious, that’s when they start hitting their problem areas,” Garbis says. Pisces is very partnership-oriented, while Sagittarius is not. These two may struggle to take things from dating and having fun to a more serious committed relationship.

Sagittarius & Pisces Friendship Compatibility

Sagittarius loves discovering the world and all it has to offer, while Pisces loves to dream big. It’s the perfect recipe for a grand time. According to Bennet, these two have what it takes to become true BFFs. “Spontaneity is the name of the game, with both being ready for adventure but neither wishing to pre-plan,” she says. “They’ll push each other to try out new things and build an enviable portfolio of memories.”

The only thing to watch out for is Pisces’ sensitivity. The archer is a huge joker and is known for saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. They’re also known for being very blunt in their delivery. They may hurt Pisces’ feelings without intending to, which can be a regular occurrence with these two.

Potential Problems In A Sagittarius & Pisces Relationship

Sagittarius and Pisces are squared signs, which means they’re likely to have a “dynamically challenging” relationship. That’s especially true since Sagittarius is a fire sign and Pisces is a water sign. As Garbis says, “Two elements that generally don’t mix very well, like fire and water, can’t technically be in the same place at the same time, as water puts out fire and fire creates steam with water.”

In the context of a Pisces and Sagittarius relationship, Pisces may take the fun out of Sagittarius and “rain on their parade,” while Sagittarius angers Pisces due to their willful ways. “Sagittarius is untamed, wild, and enjoys doing as they please, while Pisces likes loyalty and stability to calm down their mutable nature,” Garbis says. At some point in their relationship, this is going to bother one or both partners.

Another big issue is the fact that these two are mutable signs, which means they’re very go-with-the-flow. In the case of Sagittarius and Pisces, both signs can be all over the place both physically and emotionally. There’s no one to ground these two, which means it can take a long time to solve problems in the relationship. It might also take a while for these two to make a commitment or take things to the next level because neither sign is good at making future plans.

Arguably the biggest potential problem between Sagittarius and Pisces is their attitudes toward relationships. Pisces wants it all. They want the dreamy, fairytale romance, and the deep, soulmate-like bond. Sagittarius, on the other hand, is the party animal. They long for good times and have a hard time being chained down. Time and some growing up may bring change, especially since both signs aren’t fixed in their ways. However, these two may lose patience for each other before that happens.

Are Sagittarius & Pisces A Good Match?

Overall, while Pisces and Sagittarius can be the best of friends and can have a really good time at the beginning of their relationship, they’re considered to be an incompatible zodiac match. As Garbis says, “These two may have a bumpy ride that neither of them can contend with, and in time they may decide the best thing to do is to call it quits and remain friends instead.”

Sources

Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic