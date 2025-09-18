Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, September 18

Mercury, the planet ruling over minds, shifts the dynamics of communication when it hits diplomatic Libra this morning. Keep all interactions and negotiations balanced, considerate, and respectful. Your social grace and charm will command attention. However, your clarity and judgment may be off the mark as Mercury challenges misty-eyed Neptune. Don’t make any major decisions until you have total clarity.

Later this evening, you could experience the breakthrough you need when Mercury links up with enlightened Uranus and stormy Pluto. You’ll solve a problem by using your intellect, imagination, and innovative thinking. Be prepared to pivot toward a new idea.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) If there’s anything left unspoken with a partner, coworker, or client, now’s the time to air it out. You deserve clarity and reciprocity.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your ability to mediate and problem-solve will help you shine at work. Take your colleagues' ideas into consideration, but don’t think too hard about ways to make everyone happy.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Share your art, your jokes, and what makes you happy — not to impress anyone but to live authentically. Your magnetic self will attract the right attention.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Don’t gloss over tension or avoid conflict; be honest about what’s bothering you. Choose non-combative words that get your point across without inciting drama.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Listen respectfully, even if you hold different opinions. Your kindness and curiosity will be appreciated.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Talk to someone you trust before making a financial decision, and keep your values top of mind. Some things aren’t negotiable. You know where the line is.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Don’t dilute your truth to keep the peace. Let people know who you are and what you stand for.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Declutter your brain with meditation or journaling. Private reflection could help you stop over-thinking and find clarity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Say yes to whatever invitations come your way. Strengthen your friendships by sharing your dreams and most cherished beliefs.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to pitch an idea or negotiate, now’s the time. Advocate for your ideas with confidence and charm. Being polite doesn’t mean losing your backbone.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) When you talk to people from different backgrounds, your world expands. Approach debates with a light, open mind, and don’t agree just for the sake of getting along.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) A heartfelt conversation can facilitate deep healing for you and your loved ones. Share the intimate feelings you’ve been avoiding and reassure them that they are safe to do the same.

