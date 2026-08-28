Here’s Your September Horoscope

September 2026 is a restless mix of passion and productivity. Much of the month’s cosmic highlights converge around Sept. 10 beginning with Venus’ ingress into honest Scorpio. Love gets deeper and sexier, but an all-or-nothing approach to intimacy can either entice a brave partner or repel a cautious one. Focus on building trust before you dive into the deep end.

On the same day, Mercury enters diplomatic Libra. Whether you’re negotiating a work issue or navigating a tricky compromise, you’ll have a better chance of being heard when you listen to others first.

Uranus retrograde in Gemini is a lightning storm of change. The planet of disruption hits reverse on Sept. 10. The next five months are for rediscovering how external shifts have rocked your perspective.

Just before the stroke of midnight on Sept. 10, the full moon in Virgo rises to help you tidy the messy corners of your life. Chaotic routines and neglected administrative tasks can now be tended to with swift improvements.

The month takes a vulnerable turn on Sept. 17 when Chiron retrograde re-enters Aries. When life demands greater courage, independence, or leadership, insecurities tend to resurface. But this is an opportunity to be brave, to put yourself first, and to show how much stronger you’ve become.

Cue Libra season and the fall equinox on Sept. 22, a chapter oriented around connection, beauty, and peace. If your social life receives a boost of energy, take time to consider the right balance between group gatherings and “me time.”

When the impulsive Aries full moon rises on Sept. 26, make sure to distinguish intuition from wishful thinking before making a bold move.

Veering on the edge of caution, however, can be painfully boring. Reactive Mars storms into extravagant Leo on Sept. 27, offering you permission to be a little more daring. Take center stage.

Finally, on Sept. 30, Mercury plunges into investigative Scorpio, strengthening your ability to find clarity. Rather than assuming you know how someone feels, ask the uncomfortable questions.

Happy birthday, Libra!

Aries (March 20-April 18) Sharpen up your routines, Aries. Building new habits that support your work-life balance will help you thrive. You may find yourself craving all-consuming passion rather than casual connection around mid-month. But Libra season (Sept. 22 - Oct. 22) calls for tact and compromise. You can’t nudge your partner to open up before they are ready. However, making the first move and showering your loved ones with affection could set the right tone for intimacy to deepen later.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) A spark of inspiration could motivate you to return to a neglected passion project. Release your inner craftsman and indulge in the joy of making something better. Thoughtful Mercury in Libra (Sept. 10-30) reminds you how peaceful life can be when your days are beautifully organized. Streamline your daily routines. When your energy is running low, take on fewer obligations. By the end of the month, your relationships could serve an important lesson on emotional honesty. Don’t let festering frustration get in the way of good communication.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Moving, decluttering, or renovating isn’t just about making your home beautiful; it’s about creating a space where you feel you truly belong. Give a little more attention to your surroundings in September. Hosting relatives or friends who feel like family could fill your life with more laughter and joy. Flirtatious Libra season dials up the fun from Sept. 22 - Oct. 22, even though you may be focused on work. Spontaneity could give you a little more sparkle. Don’t get lost in your to-do list; say yes to short adventures with friends who admire your hustle.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) An eye for detail could be your superpower this month. The discerning Virgo new moon on Sept. 11 offers the boost you need to call out inconsistencies and finally say what’s on the tip of your tongue. However, at home, diplomacy goes a long way. Your support will be better received by family when you trade criticism for understanding. When Mars prowls into your financial sector on Sept. 27, a sudden recognition of what your worth could prompt you to ask for more. Make sure you’ve flexed your skills before initiating talk of a promotion.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Time, money, and energy are precious resources. Put your head down in September to rethink your budget and clarify what you believe is a worthy investment. Thoughtful planning now will help you make decisions more easily in the future. Your creativity, talent, and unique vision could help you resolve a very specific problem. Fierce Mars in Leo puts you in charge from Sept. 27 - Nov. 25, giving you the nerve to try your luck. Be proactive in seeking opportunities and adventures.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) A window for reinvention opens this September. Suppressed feelings could surface with more force than you intended; however, the confidence you bring to intimate conversations may be just what’s needed to restore balance. Speak your truth but remain level-headed and fair in negotiations. If a tree falls in a forest and nobody hears it, yes, it still makes a sound. You’re more powerful than you think, even when people aren’t watching. Before you rush a project across the finish line to claim a speedy victory, give yourself permission to rest and reflect. Are you satisfied with your growth and progress?

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Nothing is sweeter than solitude. Take all the “me time” you need to reflect on what you want when you aren’t swept up in other people’s desires. Diplomatic Mercury is in your sign from Sept. 10 - 30, putting a glowing spotlight on you. Around mid-month, your charm becomes irresistible. This is your moment to be vocal in advocating for your own interests. The way you carry yourself with maturity and understanding is admirable. However, you could wind up disappointed if you expect everyone you meet to match your level of self-awareness. When the Aries full moon rises on Sept. 26, focus on managing your expectations — especially when it comes to your relationships.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Seductive Venus in Scorpio dials up your magnetism from Sept. 10 - Oct. 25. You may present a fierce front to the world, but asking for what you desire could stir up uncertainty. It takes a great deal of courage to be unapologetic. Thankfully, you’ll find your fire when Mars rages into Leo on Sept. 27. Turn to your friends, co-workers, and community for support in shaping your future. It may seem too bold to seize the leading role on a group project or to request an introduction that could boost your career, but if you don’t try, you’ll never know.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) You’re a valuable team player, so act like it. Bring together influential friends and communities, and lock in on an ambitious goal with a methodical plan. Before Mars in Leo (Sept. 27 - Nov. 25) sends you toward certain horizons — the opportunity for a trip, a conversation with a mentor, or enrolling in a new class — you may realize that your desires have shifted. Forget yesterday; what makes you feel most fulfilled today? Pay attention to what’s left when the excitement of the chase wears off. That’s what deserves your devotion.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Your career is gaining momentum! Map out your five-year plan and negotiate your way into a new collaboration or leadership role. Traveling, studying, or sharing your breakthrough ideas under the Virgo new moon on Sept. 11 could lead to a thoughtful encounter with someone whose worldview challenges your own. A fresh perspective is just what you need to tackle life’s bigger questions, both in the office and in your relationships. Be bold enough to initiate deeper conversations about money and trust.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Life is thrusting you under an unexpected spotlight. When seasoned professionals remind you that you are more capable than your work title suggests, believe them. It’s not just your potential, but your charisma and mediation skills that are drawing attention. Don’t shy away from being a role model; embrace the opportunity to set a good example. Around the Aries full moon on Sept. 26, clear up confusion and acknowledge where you’ve made unfair or inaccurate assumptions. Don’t be afraid to over-communicate.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Unspoken longing can blur the line between what is yours and what is theirs. Brace yourself for vulnerable conversations that could expose the hidden workings of an unbalanced partnership. Every moment of discomfort is an opening to acknowledge where your choices have been shaped by wishful thinking or impulsivity. It’s never too late to reassess your past judgments. Admit where you’ve gotten things wrong.

For more, check out your tarot reading.