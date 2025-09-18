September 21's New Moon Solar Eclipse Will Transform 3 Zodiac Signs

No, you’re not having lunar déjà vu — September’s new moon is happening in the earthy and pragmatic sign of Virgo, just like August’s did. But unlike last month’s Virgoan lunation, the new moon on Sept. 21 is also a solar eclipse, giving this cosmic moment even more potency and power. Solar eclipses in astrology function like super-charged new moons, so new beginnings can come rushing in at dizzying speeds, and life-changing shifts can happen in the blink of an eye. Everyone will experience this energy in some meaningful way, but the signs most affected by the Sept. 21 new moon solar eclipse will feel it even more viscerally.

The sun and moon are meeting in detail-obsessed and practical-minded Virgo for the second time in a month, closing out Virgo season the same way it started. But unlike August’s new moon in Virgo, this lunation is an eclipse, and it’s taking place at the very last degree of the sign. This highly sensitive point in the zodiac is bursting with the anticipatory energy of change, so expect everyone’s feelings to be running strong. Because of the precarious placement of this eclipse, a lot of discomfort could get triggered now — but know that is a direct side effect of the deep personal growth you’re undergoing. Ready or not, it’s time to let go of the toxic habits and emotional clutter that’s built up in your daily life.

This solar eclipse is also peaking in direct opposition to both karma-wielding Saturn and illusive planet Neptune, promising a major moment of reckoning, especially for the mutable signs of the zodiac. If you’ve been running from responsibilities or hiding from the truth, this eclipse will likely give you something to answer to. However challenging or fated things may feel, trust the process, as the revelations taking place now are serving your highest good. Keeping the wool pulled over your eyes isn’t doing you any favors. It’s only delaying your ability to deal with reality.

Spiritual growing pains are rough, but this eclipse also gives you exactly the medicine you need to blossom, thanks to a gorgeously lucky grand trine forming between the solar eclipse, deep-feeling Pluto, and unpredictable Uranus. This magical cosmic triangle promises unimaginably exciting twists that will allow you to transform your deepest fears into power — so long as you’re willing to wade through the depths and face whatever you find.

The mutable signs of the zodiac have had an intense month of cosmic action thanks to this Pisces-Virgo eclipse cycle, and this upcoming lunation is no exception. Read on to see which signs will be most affected by the Sept. 21 new moon solar eclipse.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) If it feels like a giant black hole has just opened up in your life and is suddenly sucking away everything that feels familiar and normal, don’t be alarmed. This has been a Virgo season for the books, transforming everything from your relationships to your sense of self. Now, September’s solar eclipse needs you to look in the mirror and be honest about what you see. Complacency may be comfortable, but you know you’ve got growing to do if you’re ever going to become who you’re meant to be. You’re on the precipice of some soul-level identity changes, and you’re seeing things with clarity now — so allow this lunation to wash away all that’s no longer meant for you. There’s no need to hold onto the person you were long ago. It’s time to grow your butterfly wings and prepare to emerge from your chrysalis.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) This eclipse is lighting up your career zone, prompting a deep evaluation of your professional path and where you’d like to share your talents. This part of your life is shifting in many different ways — perhaps you’re considering switching fields, embracing a more authentic sense of authority, or taking on some important new responsibilities. Either way, you’ll be challenged to check your ego at the door and not allow your identity to get so wrapped up in your public image that you lose the plot. There’s more to your worth than what you bring to the table at work, and cultivating a life beyond that will only help boost your status. Unexpected changes of heart or even external shifts in your personal life could provide you with important clarity — and this will allow you to see through the eclipse chaos and visualize what lies ahead once the dust settles.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) It can be hard to let go of people, ideas, or situations that have been in your life for a long time — even when you know they’re not exactly good for you anymore. But chaining yourself to anything that’s inhibiting your personal growth and stifling your freedom of choice isn’t ever going to lead to lasting happiness, so the temporary discomfort of detaching is a necessary part of being a healthy and happy person. This is necessary for your own well-being, and will help you show up as a good partner to your friends, family, and lovers. You’re evolving at hyper-speed, so you may be outgrowing some of the relationship dynamics that you’ve found yourself stuck in for a while. That doesn’t mean relationships themselves need to end, of course. But the universe is currently making some adjustments, and you’ll need to navigate them with both your heart and your head.

For more, check out your tarot reading.