These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Thrive On The Spring Equinox 2026

The spring equinox is already steeped in good vibes. It marks the first day of a warm season when flowers bloom and everyone’s outside, happy, and shaking off winter blues. But for certain zodiac signs, this day is going to be even more magical.

This year’s spring equinox happens on Friday March 20. It occurs at 10:46 a.m. EST when the sun is directly over the equator, and it marks a time when there are just as many daylight hours as night. From there, the days will get longer in the northern hemisphere until the summer solstice in June.

It’s an astronomical event as well as astrological one. According to astrologer Babs Cheung, the spring equinox is the ‘New Year’s Day’ of the cosmos. “It marks the exact moment the sun enters Aries, resetting the zodiac cycle and ushering in a season of unbridled vitality and rebirth,” she tells Bustle. Think of it as a reset.

To celebrate the equinox, many people do spring cleaning and wardrobe refreshes. “It’s a good time to rotate out your winter clothes for your warm-weather clothes and try them on,” Cheung says. It’s also the perfect moment to throw a party, celebrate seasonal foods, and set intentions for the months ahead. For these three zodiac signs, the day will be extra special.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

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“The equinox is predominantly about Aries,” Cheung says. As the first zodiac sign of the astrological year, this is your time to shine. “With the sun moving into your 1st House of Identity, you are the star of the show,” she says. “This year, the timing is especially potent because Mercury goes direct right around this window.”

Mercury, the planet of communication, will provide a megaphone for your subconscious mind around this time. “Your dreams are loud, your intuition is sharp, and your executive function is finally back online,” she says. “You don’t just know what you want; you have the fuel to go get it.”

To lean into this energy, spend the day setting intentions, manifesting goals, and putting a few plans into action. It’s a good time to go out and network, re-up your social life after a lazy winter, and go on more first dates. “Don’t just dream it, do it,” Cheung says. “This is your action phase.” Of course, the first day of spring is also the perfect reminder to plan your birthday.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

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Libra is set to have the most romantic spring equinox. “Your 7th House of Partnerships is being lit up by the Aries sun, making you the luckiest sign in love right now,” Cheung says. “Communication is becoming clearer, making it easier to sync schedules and actually get those dates on the books.”

If you’ve been talking to someone, expect a surge of attention on the apps and IRL. “With Venus also in fiery Aries, the energy is high-octane,” she says. “Suitors aren't just interested; they are notably quick to snatch you up. If you’ve been waiting for your romantic-comedy moment, this is it.”

According to Cheung, now’s the time to have fun. “If you want to play the field, the light is green,” she says. Start swiping, chatting, and going out. Make connections and have a few first kisses — just wait until Taurus season to officially lock something down. For now, it’s all about having a good time.

For Libras in a relationship, it’ll feel like the chemistry is off the charts with your partner on March 20. To embrace it, go frolic to the park, have a picnic, and lean into the mushiness. It’s going to be PDA all day.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

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The Pisces of the world are about to feel so grounded. “With Mercury turning direct in your sign, the brain fog of the last few weeks is lifting, giving you a firm grip on your identity,” says Cheung. It’ll make for a clear-headed day where you’ll want to get things organized, especially when it comes to your finances.

“As the Sun enters Aries — your 2nd House of Values and Personal Income — the focus shifts to your bank account and your values,” she says. Suddenly, you’ll be interested in budgeting and saving. For Pisces, March 20 is a lucky day for all things money.

It’s also an ideal time to set goals around your cash and career. “With Jupiter direct in Cancer forming a supportive trine to Mercury, you have a cosmic ‘green light’ for manifestation rituals,” she says. “Speak your grand designs into existence; the Universe is currently taking dictation.”

It’s also a great moment to network and see what opportunities might be floating around. If you’re looking to take things to the next level in life, let people know. “Your words are magic right now,” she says. “Use the Mercury-Jupiter alignment to ideate.” Focus on you and make this day a good one.

Source:

Babs Cheung, astrologer