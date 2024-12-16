Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

If you usually feel confused when it comes to your love life, this week will bring you a refreshing sense of clarity. You’ll stumble across a few helpful, action-oriented tips, and feel confident enough to try them.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

Instead of sitting around and wondering why you aren’t getting a text back or why you never seem to have any good matches on Tinder, the Queen of Swords reminds you to take matters into your own hands this week. This card represents wisdom, clear judgment, and the ability to slice through the fog of uncertainty. (I mean, check out that sword.)

“The Queen of Swords brings forth an energy of intellectual clarity and direct communication,” says Wang. You might wake up one morning this week with a lot to say to your situationship, for instance, or decide it’s officially time to announce something big to a partner. Snag the queen’s confidence for yourself and let it inspire you to clear the air once and for all.

“It’s a time to express your thoughts and feelings with precision and without hesitation,” he says. “Use your keen intellect to navigate any challenges that may arise and approach them with fairness. With clear communication, you can strengthen the foundation of your relationship and foster a deeper understanding between you and your partner.”

If you aren’t talking to anyone right now, the Queen of Swords is a sign to think outside the box when it comes to love. The energy of this card pairs perfectly with the second card in your tarot reading, so keep scrolling below.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

The Three of Pentacles symbolizes teamwork, collaboration, and apprenticeship. To bring more love into your life this week, Wang recommends focusing on building connections and community, and on finding hobbies that’ll encourage you to get out and rub elbows with like-minded people.

If you’re feeling particularly bold, you could even ask the Samantha of your friend group to take you on a whirlwind night out. Since this card represents apprenticeships, it might be cute if they lovingly took you under their wing and showed you what it looks like to be a bold flirt. Who knows? Maybe you’ll meet someone when you put yourself out there. If not, at least it’ll make for a fun time.

If you’re already in a relationship, the Three of Pentacles reminds you to work with your SO as a team. While it’s OK to do your own thing and have time apart, make it a point this week to spend more time together, especially when it comes to accomplishing tasks. Can you run some errands? Assemble Ikea furniture? Go shopping for gifts? It’ll be a surprisingly fun way to reconnect.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Two of Cups is just about one of the best cards you can get in a love reading. “It signifies a deep emotional connection and mutual affection,” says Wang, and it might even hint at an upcoming relationship, the deepening of an existing bond, or even a proposal.

There’s definitely something in the air this week for many couples. Wang says there could be an “overwhelming sense of love and harmony” coming from your partner, so expect romantic gestures, loving expressions, and a heightened sense of emotional intimacy.

If you’re in a long-term relationship, it could culminate in a proposal before 2024 is out. If you’re in the talking stage with someone, you might define your relationship or decide it’s time to spend your holiday together.

“Embrace these feelings and reciprocate the love, as this card indicates a harmonious and fulfilling connection with your partner,” he says. “And if you’re single, rest assured you’re not too far away from finding a fulfilling relationship that you are looking for.”

