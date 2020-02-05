These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Super Into Valentine's Day

If you're the kind of romantic who starts stocking up on Valentine's Day decor as soon as it hits the shelves, the reason might have more to do with your astrological foundation than your earthly interests. Turns out, some signs are naturally drawn to any opportunity to express or exhibit their romantic feelings, which makes Feb. 14 a prime opportunity for the zodiac signs most likely to be into Valentine's Day to be extra about it.

The signs that are astrologically programmed to swoon for the Hallmark holiday have personality characteristics that hint at the propensity, such as a knack for excitement, a hunger for surprise, a flare for passion, or a need for expression. While all signs might love love in their own way, it takes a certain personality type to want to show off that love and participate in a holiday that turns a private connection into a public display of affection.

Keep in mind that everyone has their own love language, so if you're in a new relationship or are about to embark on your first V-Day with your partner, you might want to talk it out beforehand so you can both manage expectations and cater to each other's preferences. If you're in a relationship with a sign that holds Valentine's Day in a holy regard, you'll want to do a little prep to ensure no one is feeling disappointed, or overwhelmed if your partner's sign is not as into the holiday as you are.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Though they don’t need declarations of love to feel secure in their relationships, Aries have no problem expressing their feelings year-round, according to astrologer Lisa Stardust. That said, if you’re partnered with a ram, surprising an Aries is one way to get them to warm up to Valentine's Day. "If you do something big and bold to surprise an Aries, you will really capture them," Stardust previously told Bustle. "Unexpected gifts are one of the best ways to win them over."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Because Taurus is the leading ruler of pleasure in the zodiac, bulls are inclined to make Valentine's Day the most passionate and romantic day, going all out in every way to make their partner feel loved. In fact, astrologer Kyle Thomas previously told Bustle that what other signs might find "cheesy," Taurus can really appreciate.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As the hopeless romantics of the zodiac, it should come as no surprise to see Cancer on this list. Crabs look for any excuse to celebrate their partners, which is why the water sign won’t hesitate to milk Valentine’s Day and its sappy traditions for all it’s worth.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo is one of the most expressive signs in the zodiac, so of course they’d be drawn to a holiday that gives them an opportunity to make bold proclamations of love – and awards them the opportunity to be in the spotlight, too. They're most likely to buy the biggest teddy bear on the shelf or enjoy the most surprising or romantic gesture.

